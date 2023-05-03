TAMPA — Anders Osborne will take the stage Thursday, May 11, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City.
Tickets start at $60. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
The music of Anders Osborne traffics in six-string virtuosity and inventive musicality, and his three-decade catalog inspires both fan adoration and critical acclaim.
Osborne has been dubbed “the poet laureate of Louisiana’s fertile roots music scene” by Guitar Player magazine. The artist’s extensive touring history encompasses gigs, collaborations, and performances alongside everyone from Derek Trucks, Warren Haynes, and Stanton Moore to the Grateful Dead’s Phil Lesh and Jackie Greene.
As a sought-after studio talent, his writing resounds through Keb Mo’s Grammy Award-winning “Slow Down,” Tim McGraw’s No. 1 “Watch the Wind Blow By,” and covers by Brad Paisley, Jonny Lang, Edwin McCain, Aaron Neville, and more. His output live and in the studio spans working with everyone from Eric Church, Toots and the Maytals, and John Scofield to The Meters, North Mississippi Allstars, Galactic, and more.
Osborne gives back whenever possible via the “Send Me a Friend” foundation and through writing music for New Orleans Children’s Museum. A pair of 2016 albums — “Spacedust & Ocean Views” and “Flowerbox” — maintained his prolific output at a record pace. In 2019, Osborne released “Buddha and the Blues,” an album that references the full scope of the creative and personal duality at the heart of everything this maverick does.
“I came up with the title early on, so I knew what the vibe of the record should be,” he said. “‘Buddha and the Blues’ means the duality of our existence. The lyrics are supposed to be true, conversational, and uplifting with clean, classic, and thumpin’ sounds. That’s what I set out to accomplish.”
For the album, he joined forces with “a world-class ensemble,” which included Waddy Wachtel on guitar, Bob Glaub on bass, Benmont Tench on keys, Windy Wagner-Cromwell on background vocals, and Chad Cromwell on drums. Cromwell also assumed the role of producer.
“I didn’t have to push,” Cromwell said. “It was his idea to let me ‘drive the bus,’ so to speak. That allowed him to focus on songs and his performances. The freer he is to write, play, and sing, the better the record. He really trusted me. To trust someone to help you make a record is an act of faith. It’s a big responsibility to make sure that happens. That’s a mighty thing Anders did, and I appreciate his trust.”
In 2021, Osborne followed up with “Orpheus and the Mermaids,” released on 5th Ward Records.
Osborne was born in Sweden. He released two albums on Rabadash, including his debut, “Doin’ Fine,” in 1989; and “Break the Chain,” in 1993. He then switched labels, releasing “Which Way to Here” on Okeh in 1995, before signing with Sanachie. That partnership produced a string of albums, beginning with “Break the Chain” in 1996.
Between 2010 and 2013, Osborne released three albums through Alligator Records, including “American Patchwork” in 2010, “Black Eye Galaxy” in 2012, and “Peace” in 2013.
Osborne has won more than 20 Best of the Beat Awards.