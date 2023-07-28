TAMPA — Nashville rockers Arrows in Action are on the road this summer for their “Built to Last” headlining tour. The outing will bring the band to the Tampa Bay area for one show on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $19.99. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
This will be the band’s first full North American headlining tour. Featuring special guests Honey Revenge and Finish Ticket, the tour got underway on July 5 at the Lone Star Room in Dallas.
Earlier this year, the band released their latest single, “Head in the Clouds.” The track is taken off their debut album, “Built to Last,” which was released on May 26. "Head in the Clouds" is a reminder to listeners to take a step back and remember to prioritize themselves and their own well-being.
Produced by frequent collaborator Dan Swank, the new track pairs a laid-back groove with carefree lyrics to drive the point home.
Since forming at the University of Florida in 2017, Arrows in Action have ascended from undergrads to underground buzz band on the back of a swirling blend of angular indie-rock, ’80s electric sheen, and saccharine alt-pop — attracting more than a half-million Spotify listeners to their effortless melodies, vulnerable lyricism, and rich sonic ear candy.
Band members include singer/guitarist Victor Viramontes-Pattison, guitarist Matthew Fowler, and drummer/founding member Jesse Frimmel.