LARGO — Latin Ambition will perform Friday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $19.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
This bi-lingual party band delivers a high-energy performance that includes salsa, merengue, Motown, Latin jazz, bachata, reggaetón, Top 40, rock and pop. The band has toured around the world and at high profile events in the states including Superbowl LIV in Miami and most recently at Epcot Center’s World Flower and Garden Festival.