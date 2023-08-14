TAMPA — Renowned singer, songwriter and producer Lionel Richie is on the road this summer for his 2023 “Sing a Song All Night Long” tour with special guests Earth, Wind & Fire. Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city arena tour will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area for a show on Saturday, Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $57.20. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Last year was a pivotal year for Lionel Richie — who has now sold over 125 million albums — as he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, won the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the Library Congress and was honored with the Icon Award at the American Music Awards.
With over 100 million albums sold worldwide and an impressive nine Grammy Awards, Earth, Wind & Fire has cemented their lasting impact on popular music as they continue to inspire new audiences and thrill those who have been with them from the beginning.
Richie has a big discography of hit albums and singles, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, four Grammy Awards, the distinction of MusiCares Person of the Year in 2016 and a Kennedy Center Honoree in 2017. The Tuskegee, Alabama, native is a true music icon.
Richie is known for his mega hits such as "Endless Love," "Lady," "Truly," "All Night Long," "Penny Lover," "Stuck on You," "Hello," "Say You, Say Me," "Dancing on the Ceiling" and co-wrote one of the most important pop songs in history, "We Are the World," for U.S.A. for Africa. His song catalog also includes his early work with The Commodores, where he developed a groundbreaking style that defied genre categories, penning smashes such as "Three Times a Lady," "Still" and "Easy." Richie is one of two sole songwriters who has written eight No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
Richie launched his Las Vegas headlining residency show, “Lionel Richie: All the Hits,” in April 2016. In an unforgettable evening featuring his brightest and best anthems which have defined the music icon's unparalleled career, Richie took his fans on a spectacular musical journey, performing a variety of his
seminal hits. The highly successful residency wrapped in October 2018 after a three-year run.
Earth, Wind & Fire are a musical institution. In 1969, music legend Maurice White birthed the music force named after the elements from his very own astrological charts. With soul as deep as the plant, Earth, Wind & Fire charted a history that will live on forever. The group has scored eight No. 1 hits and have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. It has released 23 albums; eight of those albums went double platinum and hit the Top 10.
In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing their lasting impact on popular music and, in 2019, their contributions to arts and culture was acknowledged in Washington DC with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors.
The music of Earth, Wind & Fire is more alive than ever as they continue to inspire new audiences and thrill those who have been with them from the beginning. Like the elements in their name, Earth, Wind & Fire's music has withstood ever-changing trends in the world and shows no sign of vanishing as they continue to create joy and uplifting music that will forever reach a sacred universal atmosphere.
From the funky and infectious "Let's Groove" to the timeless dance classic "September" to the heartfelt "Reasons," Earth, Wind & Fire's catalog of hits has become the soundtrack to many lives.