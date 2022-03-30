CLEARWATER — Spoken-word artist Henry Rollins will take the stage Wednesday, April 6, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $29.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Rollins is on the road for his “Good to See You 2022 Tour,” which got underway March 12 in Michigan and will continue through June 4, the final date in Montreal, Quebec. According to a press release announcing the outing, the tour will “faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months.”
Rollins is no stranger to the road.
If Rollins could be reduced to a single word, that word would undoubtedly be “workaholic.” When he’s not traveling, Rollins prefers to keep a relentless schedule full of work, with gigs as an actor, author, DJ, voice-over artist and TV show host to name a few of the roles that keep his schedule full.
Rollins has toured the world as a spoken word artist, as frontman for both Rollins Band and Black Flag and as a solitary traveler with insatiable curiosity, favoring road-less-traveled locales in places such as Nepal, Sri Lanka, Siberia, North Korea, South Sudan and Iran.
