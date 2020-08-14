When I was in high school, my go-to snack was cheese popcorn. I would buy a huge bag of it at Albertsons — it may have been Skaggs-Albertsons back then — and sit in front of the television watching anime while my fingers became coated with cheese dust. I strive to make healthier snack choices these days, but cheese remains an integral, inescapable part of my daily diet — cheese on veggie burgers, cheese on broccoli, cheese on salads, etc.
Sometimes, I even like cheese on a movie. “Max Reload and the Nether Blasters” is about as cheesy as film can be. Directed by Scott Conditt and Jeremy Tremp, the film is a crazy, low-budget throwback to 1980s and 1990s era straight-to-video B-movie productions. It is a clearly a labor of love for its filmmakers, relying on a cast that features mostly lesser-known actors with a few select genre notables. Their limited finances aren’t enough to pay for advanced CGI and modern special effects, but they manage to cobble together enough old-school tech to make it visually compelling and a bit nostalgic.
The story revolves around Max Jenkins (Tom Plumley), a small-town video game store clerk who discovers and plays the only known copy of Nether Dungeon, the fabled lost installment of the Nether Game series. Unfortunately, by playing the game, he inadvertently unleashes an ancient curse. When he uploads the game to the internet and makes it sharable, those who play it — including friends, rivals and family members — are possessed by evil entities that are out to devour souls and destroy civilization.
Max has to partner with his best friends Reggie (Joey Morgan) and Liz (Hassie Harrison) to face the challenge and save the world. The team finds a reluctant mentor in gaming guru Eugene Wylder (Greg Grunberg). Another ally, Barton Grabowski (Joseph Reitman), eventually joins the quest.
The dialogue in “Max Reload and the Nether Blasters” is littered with gaming and cinematic references. Likewise, the plot borrows liberally from several movies, including “Tron” and “The Last Starfighter.” The tone evokes a dozen other classics, from “Ghostbusters” and “The Goonies” to “Big Trouble in Little China” and “Back to the Future.”
The stakes may be high in the story, but “Max Reload and the Nether Blasters” never takes itself very seriously. It blends action and comedy efficiently, deploying sci-fi and horror elements sparingly. Considering the budgetary limitations, less is more when it comes to special effects, and Conditt and Tremp are aware of that.
The get-what-you-pay-for acting is better than mediocre with a few standout performances. Harrison, starring as Liz, rises above her two costars in breathing more life into her character than the script likely outlined. Genre veteran and celebrated scream queen Lin Shaye delivers a wonderful performance that proves the Stanislavski claim that “there are no small parts, only small actors.”
Also appearing is Kevin Smith as Chuck, the owner of the video game store. But, as usual, Smith is pretty much just playing Smith. Adding another familiar name to the cast, Wil Wheaton lends his voice to a narrated sequence that provides background on the Nether Game series.
“Max Reload and the Nether Blasters” is an independent film that was produced by CineForge Media. The filmmakers hosted a Kickstarter campaign to enhance the look, sound and feel of this film. With a goal of $15,000, the campaign raised more than $16,000. The film feels like a perfect fit for the Generation X crowd, particularly those attracted to retro nostalgia, classic gaming and the over-the-top plotlines of 1980s adventure flicks.
Years from now, Conditt and Tremp may not be remembered for their work on this project. It’s unlikely that “Max Reload and the Nether Blasters” will earn any significant award nominations. Those critics who choose to review it are likely ones inclined to enjoy it. Though it pays homage to many classic 1980s films, it cannot truly expect the same acclaim and success. Still, “Max Reload and the Nether Blasters” is entertaining. It is the kind of niche film that you might find on the bargain shelf of the neighborhood video rental store on a Friday night circa 1987 — something to watch with friends while taking turns playing Super Mario Bros. and Duck Hunt on a Friday night.
So, grab a soda and a big bag of cheese popcorn and dive in.
“Max Reload and the Nether Blasters” was released via video on demand Aug. 7 and is can be rented through Amazon Prime, Fandango Now, Google Play, Vudu, Apple TV and other platforms.