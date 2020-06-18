The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Movie theaters are temporarily closed. Many film releases have been moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely. The following films are scheduled to be released via video on demand.
‘7500’
- Genre: Action
- Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Aylin Tezel
- Director: Patrick Vollrath
- Rated: R
In the cockpit of a commercial airliner about to depart Berlin for Paris, the plane’s soft-spoken young American co-pilot, Tobias (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), runs through the preflight checklist with the German pilot, Michael (Carlo Kitzlinger).
Tobias’ flight-attendant girlfriend, Gökce (Aylin Tezel), comes in to chat briefly with him about preschools for their son before preparing the passengers for takeoff. But what starts out as a routine day on the job quickly turns into a life-or-death struggle when terrorists determined to take control of the plane force their way into the cockpit. Armed with knives fashioned from broken glass, they stab Michael and slash Tobias’ arm. Amid the chaos, Tobias manages to subdue one of the hijackers and push another back into the cabin, locking the door behind him.
With Michael barely conscious, a terrified Tobias contacts air traffic control to arrange an emergency landing in Hanover. Infuriated, the terrorists in the cabin threaten to kill a passenger unless Tobias lets them back into the cockpit, which — following airline protocol — he refuses to do. But when the hijackers make good on their promise and then take a crew member hostage, this ordinary man’s resolve is put to an excruciating test.
Amazon Studios will release the film June 19.
‘Wasp Network’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Penélope Cruz, Édgar Ramírez, Wagner Moura, and Gael García Bernal
- Director: Olivier Assayas
- Not rated
René González (Edgar Ramírez) is a Cuban pilot who leaves his wife (Penelope Cruz) and young daughter behind in the communist island nation to defect to the United States and begin a new life of freedom in the early 1990s. But René is not the upstart American striver he appears to be. Joining forces with a group of Cuban exiles in South Florida known as the Wasp Network — led by undercover operative Manuel Viramontez, aka Gerardo Hernandez (Gaël García Bernal) — he becomes part of a pro-Castro spy ring tasked with observing and infiltrating Cuban-American terror groups intent upon attacking the socialist republic.
Based on the true story of The Cuban Five — intelligence officers including González who were arrested in Florida in September 1998 and later convicted of espionage and other illegal activities — Wasp Network is a gripping and stylish political thriller that wears many faces, bringing together a rogue’s gallery of Cuban nationals and Cuban-American exiles engaged in a complex and deeply nuanced battle of competing ideologies and shifting loyalties.
“Wasp Network” will be released June 19 on Netflix streaming.
‘You Should Have Left’
- Genre: Psychological horror
- Cast: Amanda Seyfried, Kevin Bacon, and Avery Essex
- Director: David Koepp
- Rated: R
In a new psychological thriller from Blumhouse Productions and screenwriter David Koepp, Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried star as a couple seeking a restful vacation on an isolated edge of the world only to discover that secrets demand a reckoning … and travel with you.
In this terrifying, mind-twisting tale, a father fights desperately to save his family from a beautiful home that refuses to let them leave. Theo Conroy (Bacon) is a successful middle-aged man whose marriage to his much younger actress wife, Susanna (Seyfried) is shredding at the seams, frayed by her secretiveness, his jealousy and the shadow of his past.
In an effort to repair their relationship, Theo and Susanna book a vacation at a stunning, remote modern home in the Welsh countryside for themselves and their 6-year-old daughter, Ella (Avery Essex). What at first seems like a perfect retreat distorts into a perfect nightmare when Theo’s grasp on reality begins to unravel and he suspects that a sinister force within the house knows more than he or Susanna have revealed, even to each other.
The film is scheduled to be released digitally via video on demand June 18 by Universal Pictures.