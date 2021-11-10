Would I be bragging if I told you I saw “Heavy Metal” on the big screen in 1986? If your immediate reaction to this revelation is to scratch your head and Google “Heavy Metal,” let me explain: “Heavy Metal” is an animated science fantasy anthology film made for adult audiences. Adapted from science fiction and fantasy stories from the pages of Heavy Metal magazine, the film features graphic violence, nudity, and sexual situations as well as a diverse soundtrack boasting songs by Black Sabbath, Blue Öyster Cult, Cheap Trick, Nazareth, Journey, Devo, and Stevie Nicks.
Some of you may wonder why I didn’t see “Heavy Metal” on the big screen until 1986, since it was released in 1981. Fair question. Around 1986, AMC Tyrone Square 6 introduced its Midnight Movie Express, serving up late-night screenings of cult classics such as “Clockwork Orange,” “Dawn of the Dead,” “Phantom of Paradise,” and “Heavy Metal.” A trailer promoting the series — which legend claims was actually filmed at the old theater in Seminole — featured legendary Tampa Bay DJ Russ Albums uttering the unforgettable tagline “Climb aboard for the ride of your life.”
So, sometime in late 1986 or early 1987, I joined a group of friends for a midnight showing of “Heavy Metal.” I’ll be honest: I don’t remember much from that first viewing, other than impressive animation and rockin’ tunes. Due to its pulp origins, its individual segments are exploitative and crass. It’s chiefly a celebration of gore and naked women. It had a limited target audience from the beginning, and I suspect it hasn’t picked up large swaths of new admirers over the ensuing decades.
By its very nature, “Heavy Metal” appeals to a niche audience. It joins a handful of other entries in a limited subgenre. Films that fit into the adult animated science fantasy category include three Ralph Bakshi offerings — “Wizards” in 1977, “The Lord of the Rings” in 1978, and “Fire and Ice” in 1983 — as well as “Rock & Rule” in 1983, “Gandahar” in 1987, and “Heavy Metal 2000.”
Released Oct. 29, “The Spine of Night” fits perfectly into this themed catalog. Directed by Philip Gelatt and Morgan Galen King, “The Spine of Night” is a love letter to Bakshi’s contributions to the halcyon days of adult animation. The epic rotoscoped tale explores the history of a fantasy realm that falls beneath the shadow of a power-hungry tyrant.
The story begins when an ambitious young scholar named Ghal-Sur (voiced by Jordan Douglas Smith) discovers forbidden knowledge — and kills to acquire it. Once seduced by its dark appeal, he submits to his primal impulses and unleashes an epoch of suffering and adversity.
The film is divided into several chapters, each of which focuses on a handful of individuals who oppose Ghal-Sur for various reasons. Among these are Tzod (Lucy Lawless), The Guardian (Richard E. Grant), Phae-Agura (Betty Gabriel), and Uruq Il-Irin (Malcolm Mills), whose intentions are clearly no less malevolent than those of Ghal-Sur.
The narrative arc that anchors “The Spine of Night” is cleverly structured, with a framing device utilizing what at first appears to be a confrontation between Tzod and The Guardian. Unlike some of the other films to which it pays tribute, “The Spine of Night” is neither juvenile nor mindless. The story is both engaging and provocative. Like its predecessors, it is visually stunning — but it is the writing that hooks the viewer. As its characters grapple with the awareness of their insignificance in the grand scheme of the universe, the film clearly references H.P. Lovecraft’s philosophy of cosmicism.
That inconsequentiality — and the tenuousness of life —is further showcased in the film’s intense violence and rampant carnage. Audacious and surprisingly serious in tone, “The Spine of Night” is a mesmerizing symphony of gore and ghastly imagery, pitting a small clique of madmen and their entitled sycophants against the oppressed, demoralized masses. Its nihilistic heroes make sacrifices based on principal rather than net results. If that sounds exceedingly gloomy, you may want to consider if this is your cup of tea.
It's a simple fact that “The Spine of Night” won’t appeal to everyone. Going back to the beginning of this review: If you didn’t have to Google “Heavy Metal,” you’re probably within the demographic window that will enjoy this glorious throwback that pairs rotoscope animation with cosmic horror set against a fantasy world that evokes Robert E. Howard’s tales of the Hyborian Age.
“Way back when we started this project, I knew the likelihood that I’d ever be able to make my kind of fantasy film within the Hollywood system was basically nil,” said Gelatt, who co-directed the film with King. “So, Morgan and I set out to make one anyway and do it with the gloves all the way off, so to speak. The result, I hope, speaks for itself in terms of tone, theme, and overall impact.”
“Ultimately, I hope that ‘The Spine of Night’ will introduce a new generation to a niche of animation that hasn’t really seen a resurgence since its prime, while also evoking everything that made it so memorable for those of us who still remember it fondly,” King added in the production notes for the film. “If we can also successfully recontextualize the classic traits of the subgenre to speak to the political and philosophical dilemmas of the current age, all the better.”
While “The Spine of Night” pays homage to Bakshi and Frank Frazetta and a select group of adult animated science fantasy films, it also manages to subvert genre hallmarks by toppling the status quo and delegitimizing patriarchal systems. It strikes a perfect balance between geek nostalgia and a modern, introspective approach to heroic fantasy.