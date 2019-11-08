CLEARWATER — The Wizards of Winter will perform Friday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $29. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The Wizards of Winter are hitting the road to celebrate their 10th anniversary with the 2019 holiday season tour. The holiday rock ensemble released “The Christmas Dream,” their third album, in September. Featuring 10 new original songs, “The Christmas Dream” is a rocking holiday sleigh ride that crosses musical boundaries from progressive metal to contemporary, appealing to a broad and diverse audience.
The band will kick off the new tour Nov. 13 in Key West. Following a Nov. 14 show in Melbourne, the Wizards of Winter will head to Clearwater for their performance at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre. The concert will be a theatrical holiday-themed show showcasing their classical and progressive-influenced rock music. Fans can expect to be dazzled with music from “The Christmas Dream,” as well as many of their own original classics that audiences have grown to cherish throughout the years.
Each Wizards of Winter performance showcases soaring vocal harmonies, precision string instrumentation, outstanding guitar leads, powerful percussion and stunning keyboard work — taking the listener on a musical journey, covering many genres from pop to progressive rock. Previous tours have seen the Wizards of Winter performing their brand of theatrical yuletide rock to tens of thousands of attendees and have grabbed the attention of mainstream media such as Entertainment Weekly and Yahoo Music.
The band’s lineup of musicians includes Scott Kelly, keyboards; Sharon Kelly, vocals and flute; Fred Gorhau, lead guitar; Greg Smith, bass; John O'Reilly, drums; Vincent Jiovino, vocals; Karl Scully, vocals; and Tony Gaynor, narrator. The Wizards of Winter have added even more new talent to their ranks this year, including violinist and backup vocalist Kornelia Rad, lead vocalist and auxiliary keyboardist Alexis Smith, and lead guitarist Steve Brown.
For more information about the Wizards of Winter, visit www.thewizardsofwinter.com.