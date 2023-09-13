LARGO — Creative Pinellas, the designated Local Arts Agency for Pinellas County, has opened its search for a chief executive officer to succeed Barbara St. Clair, who will retire as CEO in December 2023. Candidates are invited to apply via the Careers page at creativepinellas.org or the Art Consulting Group’s Open Searches page.
“We’re looking for a dynamic, experienced, results-oriented CEO who will build upon the momentum and success of Creative Pinellas’ founding growth under the leadership of Barbara St. Clair,” said David Warner, Creative Pinellas board president and head of the 10-member CEO Search Committee. “We see the next CEO as an individual who will guide the organization to the next level of service and support for the arts and community, with a vision for expanding the impact and scale of the organization.”
St. Clair has been instrumental in establishing Creative Pinellas as a champion of the arts in Pinellas since joining the organization in 2016. During her tenure, Creative Pinellas instituted a wide array of grant programs, forged new community partnerships, and revitalized the former Gulf Coast Museum of Art to become the Gallery at Creative Pinellas. Her leadership enabled the agency to play a key role in supporting the local arts community during the Covid pandemic. Recently, she led the way in getting County funding and support for the creation of a Cultural Plan, the first for Pinellas County since 2005.
The executive search for Creative Pinellas’ CEO is being managed by Arts Consulting Group.