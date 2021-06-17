CLEARWATER — Paul Thorn will perform Saturday, March 26, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $26, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Thorn has created an innovative and impressive career, pleasing crowds with his muscular brand of roots music — bluesy, rocking and thoroughly Southern American, yet also speaking universal truths. Born in Tupelo, Mississippi, and raised among the same spirits — and some of the actual people — who nurtured the young Elvis generations before, Thorn has rambled down back roads and jumped out of airplanes, worked for years in a furniture factory and battled four-time world champion boxer Roberto Duran on national television. He’s also appeared on major television shows, received numerous National Public Radio features and charted multiple times on the Billboard Top 100 and Americana Radio Charts.
Thorn has performed on stages with Bonnie Raitt, Mark Knopfler, Sting and John Prine, among many others and made some of the most emotionally restless yet fully accessible music of our time. “Never Too Late to Call,” his new release due out Aug. 6, is seven years in the making and features all original material. The CD was recorded at Sam Phillips’ Studio in Memphis, Tennessee, and produced and engineered by Grammy-winning wunderkind Matt Ross-Spang.