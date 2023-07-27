ST. PETERSBURG — The Morean Arts Center is seeking participants in its city-wide search for St. Petersburg’s best cupcake.
The 12th annual cupcake contest will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26, from noon to 3 p.m., at the Morean Center for Clay, 420 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. This fundraising event features a variety of submissions categorized by youth/teen, novice, professional and specialty (vegan or gluten-free).
Preregistered attendees will receive a 12-count box to fill with the mini-cupcakes of their choice and will vote for their favorite flavor to win the People's Choice award.
A panel of judges will consider originality, taste/texture, and artistic presentation to nominate the contest winners. The winners in each category will be announced at 3 p.m. and will be awarded a glass trophy made by Morean Glass studio artists. Spots are still available for additional cupcake bakers to compete.
Pre-purchase of a cupcake box is required, as the event often sells out. Attendees are allowed to purchase as many boxes as desired and can make an additional vote for every box purchased.
Visit moreanartscenter.org/cupcakes for more information.