CLEARWATER — “Celebrating Billy Joel: A World Class Tribute to America's Piano Man” will be presented Sunday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
“Celebrating Billy Joel” features Rob Stringer and Alex Dee.
Billy Joel’s music is beloved around the world. Eclectic, but always uniquely recognizable, his songs tell stories to the backdrop of his virtuosic piano playing. This show celebrates the songs and the style of Billy Joel, evoking the energy and passion of live performances in his ’70s and ’80s pomp.
Playing international smash hits such as “Just the Way You Are,” “New York State of Mind,” “Uptown Girl,” “Vienna,” “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant,” “Piano Man” and many, many more; this superb group of multi-instrumentalists featuring renowned vocalists and piano players Stringer and Dee pay tribute to one of American music’s greats.
Stringer has worked professionally as a session musician for two decades, both in the studio and live TV and radio work, including appearances on “Later with Jools Holland” and BBC prime time show “Peaky Blinders.”
Stringer is a lover of jazz music, renowned as a performer on the UK jazz circuit, his style influenced heavily by Harry Connick Jr., Ray Charles and Nat King Cole. Early in his professional piano career, Stringer studied piano technique under the tutelage of Eleanor Hancock in New York City at The Taubman Institute.
Stringer is relishing the opportunity to perform in this new show celebrating one of his favorite artists and the chance to combine two of his big musical passions, singing and playing piano.
Dee is a singer and multi-instrumentalist who has been a professional musician for two decades. He has worked as a session musician for an eclectic range of artists, most notably playing keyboards and guitar for Graham Gouldman and 10cc from 2018. Other credits as a sideman include playing saxophone for soul legends The Flirtations and tenure as sax player for Jamie N Commons — a highlight of this period was opening for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band in Holland.
Dee has worked as a session singer/recording artist for national TV productions including “The Voice,” “Dancing on Ice” and “Starstruck” as well as appearing as a featured vocalist on-screen on primetime live TV in the UK.
His role in “Celebrating Billy Joel” sees him return to the artist and the catalogue of songs that ignited his passion for music in the first place.
“Bringing the songs of Billy Joel to groups of people who love them as much as I do is a pleasure and a privilege,” said Dee.