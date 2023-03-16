CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road will present two concerts during the Chasco Fiesta at Sims Park in downtown New Port Richey.
The first concert will feature country recording artists David Nail and Drake Milligan on Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m. The second concert will be Starship featuring Mickey Thomas with special guest John Waite on Saturday, April 1, at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the Friday concert are priced as follows: VIP tickets are $60 and include a premium seat and two beers; reserved seats are at $40 and $20; and general admission tickets are $10.
Tickets for the Saturday concert are priced as follows: VIP tickets are $79 and include a premium seat and two beers; reserved seats are $55, $45 and $25; and general admission tickets are $20.
Tickets for both shows are available at the Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. Tickets will also be available day-of-show at the ticket office at Sims Park.
Presented along the banks of the beautiful Pithlachascotee River, the Chasco Fiesta is one of the longest-running and best-known events in Pasco County.
Hailing from Kennett, Missouri, David Nail is well-respected along Nashville’s Music Row. Some might even call him a “tour de force” as his songs pull no punches in evoking the demons with which he has wrestled through much of his life. The Grammy nominated multi-platinum singer/songwriter’s early releases — songs such as “I’m About to Come Alive,” “The Sound of a Million Dreams,” and “I’m a Fire and Fighter” — ignited his reputation as an innovator and creative risk-taker yet left Nail feeling restless. Through dealing with his own journey of mental illness and the feeling of needing to “rebel against what people expect you to be,” Nail began making his most organic work to date, David Nail & The Well Ravens, with Jason Hall and Andrew Petroff.
David Nail & The Well Ravens liberated Nail and propelled him into his next adventure. Writing solo for the next few months led to his debut solo independent EP “Oh, Mother,” a reflective piece of work. That release was followed by “Bootheel 2020” and “Bootheel 2021,” projects dedicated to the singer/songwriter’s hometown in the “bootheel” of Missouri. Nail has been releasing new songs, leaving behind any self-imposed restrictions.
When country music newcomer Drake Milligan moved from Fort Worth to Nashville, he didn't just come to sing: He came to listen. Now at 24 years old, having taken in all that wisdom, he's ready to introduce himself to the world with the release of his debut EP, “Drake Milligan.” It was Milligan's intent to pen every song on his first release, but he knew that he'd be better off if he didn't go at it alone.
"Word got around, and I was invited into more and more co-writes, and finding my own sound was what that was all about," he said in a press release. "I wrote for the last three years. I write every day. You realize when you get to Nashville that you have to write thousands of songs before a really good one comes out.”
Mulligan’s debut EP is stacked with five songs all co-written by Milligan, packed with everything country music fans want.
Mickey Thomas is the owner of the soaring voice that propelled Starship through the 1980s. With his soulful vocals, first Thomas made his mark in 1976 as lead vocalist on the mega-hit “Fooled around and Fell in Love” with the Elvin Bishop Band. In 1979, Thomas joined Jefferson Starship as the lead vocalist, after the departure of Grace Slick and Marty Balin, and recorded a string of hits including “Jane,” “No Way Out,” “Find Your Way Back,” “Stranger” and “Layin' It on the Line.”
The group was renamed Starship in 1985 and went on to record three No. 1 hit songs including “We Built This City,” “Sara” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” from the film “Mannequin” which also was an Academy Award nominee. Their hit “It’s Not Over Til It’s Over” became Major League Baseball’s theme in 1987.
One can expect to hear hits from Starship and Jefferson Starship at Starship’s live performances, as well as a few selections from Jefferson Airplane as a nod to both band’s beginnings.
John Waite got his start as the lead singer of the Babys whose hits include “Isn’t It Time?” and “Every Time I Think of You.” After five albums with the Babys, Waite released his first solo album, “Ignition,” boasting the hit rock single “Change,” which was soon followed with a No. 1 pop/rock ballads, “Missing You.” The song topped the international charts and today remains a radio staple around the globe.
Waite fronted Bad English in 1989, known for their No. 1 hit single “When I See You Smile.” In 2017, Waite released “Wooden Heart, Vol. 2.”