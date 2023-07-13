TAMPA — Heavy metal band Mudvayne will hit the road this summer for “The Psychotherapy Sessions.” Produced by Live Nation, the 26-city tour kicks off on July 20 in West Palm Beach and includes a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Friday, July 21, 5:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $35. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Previously, the group made waves in 2022 when they embarked on the “Freaks on Parade Tour” co-headlined with Rob Zombie. This 2023 tour, however, marks Mudvayne’s first headlining endeavor since 2009. The band will be joined by a number of supporting acts including Coal Chamber, performing for the first time in eight years, along with GWAR, Nonpoint and, Butcher Babies.
Described by music critics as math metal and neo-progressive rock, Mudvayne’s sonic musical experimentation is difficult to classify. Chad Gray, Greg Tribbett, Ryan Martinie and Matthew McDonough formed Mudvayne in the late ’90s in Peoria, Illinois. Their debut album “L.D. 50” was released in 2000, with highlights “Dig” and “Death Bloom” achieving success at mainstream rock radio.
The band’s sophomore album, “The End of All Things to Come,” was a critical and commercial success. Mudvayne then released “Lost and Found” in 2005, achieving their second consecutive gold record, with the single “Happy?” finishing No. 1 on the U.S. Mainstream Rock Chart.
To date, the band has sold over 6 million records worldwide, including 2008’s “The New Game” and 2009’s “Mudvayne.” In 2010, the band went on hiatus, only to triumphantly return in 2021 with co-headline performances at three of the US’ premiere rock festivals- Inkarcertaion Festival, Welcome to Rockville, and Aftershock.
Coal Chamber is an American nu metal band formed by Dez Fafara and Meegs Rascón in Los Angeles, California in 1993. The band consists of vocalist Dez Fafara, bassist Nadja Puelen, guitarist Meegs Rascón, and drummer Mikey Cox. The band’s self-titled debut album was released in 1997 by Roadrunner Records and contains the single "Loco.” More recently, the Coal Chamber released “Rivals” in 2015. It is their fourth studio album.