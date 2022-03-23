CLEARWATER — The Zombies featuring Colin Blunstone and Rod Argent will perform Tuesday, April 5, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $44.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
The Zombies are back to celebrate their long-awaited induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. After receiving their fourth nomination in five years, the support for The Zombies’ induction among the public and their peers was undeniable. The band placed fourth in the public online poll with over 330,000 votes, while even fellow nominee John Prine called for their induction before his own in a Billboard interview. In March 2019 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, The Zombies joined Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, The Cure, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson and Roxy Music as the 2019 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Fittingly, the induction ceremony took place exactly 50 years to-the-day after the Zombies’ classic “Time of the Season” first hit No. 1 on the charts in America.
Never content to only look back, the Zombies spent the pandemic touring-hiatus in the studio recording the follow-up to their 2015 Billboard-charting album, “Still Got That Hunger.” The title for their 2022 tour — “Life Is a Merry-Go-Round” — is a lyric from one of the new songs, but is also a fitting description of the dizzying effect the past two years have had on the world. The band exclusively debuted several of the new songs in their only live concert of 2021, broadcast around the world in September from the legendary Abbey Road Studio 2 in London. Led by two of the band’s founding members — vocalist Blunstone and keyboardist Argent — the Zombies’ 21st-century line-up features Steve Rodford on drums, renowned session guitarist Tom Toomey, and the newest member, Søren Koch, who joined the band following the untimely passing of their beloved bassist Jim Rodford in early 2018.
Following the break-up of the original band, Blunstone went on to develop an acclaimed solo career, with hits including “Say You Don't Mind,” “What Becomes of the Brokenhearted,” and “Old and Wise” with the Alan Parsons Project. Argent rocked ’70s arenas with his eponymous band Argent, which turned out radio classics such as “Hold Your Head Up” and “God Gave Rock ‘n’ Roll to You.”
But the legend of the Zombies continued to take on a life of its own. By the start of the new millennium, Blunstone and Argent were inspired to resurrect the Zombies.
The explosive release of “Still Got That Hunger” proved that Zombies fever is stronger than ever, with premieres at Rolling Stone, Mojo, The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, Speakeasy, and Spin, alongside special broadcast performances, including “Later … With Jools Holland,” “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “Conan,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” CBS Saturday Morning and AOL Sessions. Moreover, it marked a historical moment on the Billboard charts, as the Zombies’ critically acclaimed album “Odessey and Oracle” re-entered the Billboard 100 48 years later at the same time as “Still Got That Hunger.”
The Zombies are currently working on a follow-up to “Still Got That Hunger.” The band is expected to perform several new songs on this tour.
Legendary singer-songwriter Bruce Sudano is opening up on all the Southeast dates for the Zombies tour.
Sudano lives and breathes music, establishing a burgeoning reputation. Throughout his career, Sudano has experimented with every kind of music imaginable with his passionate soul as a constant fixture in his work. He’s written hits for Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, and Michael Jackson; performed with the group Brooklyn Dreams; helmed his own label; rebranded himself as a singer-songwriter; and toured the globe to perform at everything from family gatherings to sold-out stadiums.
In October 2021, Sudano released “Ode to a Nightingale” via Purple Heart Recording Co. Ever the vanguard, Sudano reveals the latest incarnation of himself with another immediate yet highly introspective album.
He touches on his thoughts of romance, social consciousness, and his Italian-American heritage by intentionally juxtaposing the depth of these topics with high-spirited, rhythmic guitar riffs and harmonies.
“Ode to a Nightingale” emanated from Sudano’s solo sessions in his part-time, home studio in Milan, Italy. He had remote assistance from producer Randy Ray Mitchell and various instrumentalists. Inspired by his time as part of the R&B/Soul group Brooklyn Dreams and the Doo-Wop era that surrounded him during his upbringing, Sudano revisits his vocal prowess.
“I delved more and more into my harmony thing,” he said in a press release announcing the new album. “The ability to do harmonies, to create harmonies, is a gift that I’ve kind of ignored in this evolution of myself as a solo singer-songwriter.”