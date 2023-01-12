CLEARWATER — Grammy Award-winning artist Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will perform Friday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $58.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Isbell has established himself as one of the most respected and celebrated songwriters of his generation. The North Alabama native possesses a penchant for sings of the everyday human condition with thoughtful, heartfelt honesty.
A member of the Drive-by Truckers from 2001-2007, Isbell broke big as a solo artist in 2013 with the release of “Southeastern.” His next two albums, “Something More Than Free,” released in 2015 and “The Nashville Sound,” released in 2017, won Grammy Awards for Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Song.
His song “Maybe It's Time” was featured in the 2019 reboot of “A Star Is Born.”
Isbell’s most recent full-length album, 2020’s “Reunions,” is a critically acclaimed collection of 10 new songs that showcases an artist at the height of his powers and a band fully charged with creativity and confidence.
In October 2021, his band released a special new covers album, “Georgia Blue.” Created to celebrate Georgia’s role in the 2020 presidential election, the record consists of new versions of 13 songs with ties to the state, including tracks originally recorded by Georgia natives R.E.M., Drivn’ N’ Cryin’, James Brown, Cat Power, Precious Bryant, Otis Redding, The Black Crowes, Indigo Girls and others.
Proceeds from the album benefit three nonprofit organizations: Black Voters Matter, Fair Fight and Georgia STAND-UP.