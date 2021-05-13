The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Movie theaters continue to operate with enhanced health and safety measures, following CDC recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines. Some films are tentatively scheduled for big-screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘Oxygen’
- Genre: Thriller and science fiction
- Cast: Mélanie Laurent, Mathieu Amalric and Malik Zidi
- Director: Alexandre Aja
- Not rated
“Oxygen” is a French survival thriller directed by Alexandre Aja.
The film tells the story of a young woman (Mélanie Laurent), who wakes up in a cryogenic pod. She doesn’t remember who she is or how she ended up there. As she’s running out of oxygen, she must rebuild her memory to find a way out of her nightmare.
The film will be released by Netflix on May 12.
‘The Woman in the Window’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Julianne Moore
- Director: Joe Wright
- Rated: R
Anna Fox (Amy Adams) is an agoraphobic child psychologist who finds herself keeping tabs on the picture perfect family across the street through the windows of her New York City brownstone.
Her life is turned upside down when she inadvertently witnesses a brutal crime. The film is based on the gripping, best-selling novel adapted by Tracy Letts.
The film is scheduled to be released by Netflix on May 14.
‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’
- Genre: Thriller and action
- Cast: Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Jon Bernthal, Tyler Perry, Aidan Gillen, Medina Senghore, Finn Little, Jake Weber, and James Jordan
- Director: Taylor Sheridan
- Rated: R
Oscar winner Angelina Jolie stars as Hannah, a smoke jumper still reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save from a fire when she comes across a traumatized 12-year-old boy with nowhere else to turn.
The film is scheduled to be released on May 14 by Warner Bros. Pictures in theaters and simultaneously on the HBO Max service for a period of one month.
‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’
- Genre: Thriller and horror
- Cast: Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson
- Director: Darren Lynn Bousman
- Rated: R
A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in “Spiral,” the terrifying new chapter from the book of “Saw.”
Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.
“Spiral” is scheduled to be released May 14 by Lionsgate.
‘Profile’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Valene Kane, Shazad Latif, Christine Adams, Amir Rahimzadeh and Morgan Watkins
- Director: Timur Bekmambetov
- Rated: R
“Profile” follows an undercover British journalist in her quest to bait and expose a terrorist recruiter through social media, while trying not to be sucked in by her recruiter and lured into becoming a militant extremist herself. The unconventional thriller plays out entirely on a computer screen in the Screenlife format, pioneered by Bekmambetov.
The film is scheduled to be released May 14 by Focus Features.
‘Georgetown’
- Genre: Crime thriller
- Cast: Christoph Waltz, Vanessa Redgrave, Annette Bening and Corey Hawkins
- Director: Christoph Waltz
- Rated: R
Waltz stars as Ulrich Mott, an eccentric and smooth-talking social climber who seems to have everyone in Washington, D.C., wrapped around his finger. But when his wealthy, well-connected and much older wife (Vanessa Redgrave) turns up dead in their home, her daughter Amanda (Annette Bening) suspects Ulrich may not be all that he seems as the police investigation begins to uncover a larger deception that goes far deeper than anyone ever imagined.
The film is scheduled to be released May 14 in select theaters prior to video on demand May 18 by Vertical Entertainment and Paramount Pictures.
‘Finding You’
- Genre: Comedy and drama
- Cast: Rose Reid, Jedidiah Goodacre, and Katherine McNamara
- Director: Brian Baugh
- Rated: PG
“Finding You” is an inspirational romantic drama full of heart and humor about finding the strength to be true to oneself.
After an ill-fated audition at a prestigious New York music conservatory, violinist Finley Sinclair (Rose Reid) travels to an Irish coastal village to begin her semester studying abroad. At the B&B run by her host family, she encounters gregarious and persistent heartthrob movie star Beckett Rush (Jedidiah Goodacre), who is there to film another installment of his medieval fantasy-adventure franchise.
As romance sparks between the unlikely pair, Beckett ignites a journey of discovery for Finley that transforms her heart, her music, and her outlook on life. In turn, Finley emboldens Beckett to reach beyond his teen-idol image and pursue his true passion. But when forces surrounding Beckett’s stardom threaten to crush their dreams, Finley must decide what she is willing to risk for love.
The film will be released theatrically on May 14.