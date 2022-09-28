Zac Brown Band tour to visit Tampa.

TAMPA — Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band will perform Saturday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $41. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Zac Brown Band is in the midst of their 2022 international “Out in the Middle Tour." This tour follows the successful “The Comeback Tour,” where the band staged their comeback to live performances following a COVID-19 hiatus. The “Out in the Middle Tour” will see the band return to some of the nation’s most iconic venues, including Boston’s Fenway Park, where Zac Brown Band currently holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows. The tour got underway April 22 in Greenville, South Carolina.
“Performing in front of millions of fans around the world is one of the most electrifying and humbling feelings,” said Brown in a press release. “We’re so excited to go back out on the road and keep the unbelievable momentum going from ‘The Comeback Tour.’ It’s been such an incredible year for the band, debuting some of the best music we’ve ever made, and we are thrilled to continue playing live for our amazing fans.”
The “Out in the Middle Tour” will showcase the band’s old-school country roots and southern-rock style, serving as an ode to their country pride and life’s simple pleasures. Joining the band once again will be Caroline Jones, who performed as a special guest during "The Comeback Tour." Zac Brown Band also welcomes Robert Randolph Band as the opening act on select dates throughout the tour.
Zac Brown Band is one of the most successful and consistent touring acts of the last decade and regularly claims a top spot in Pollstar’s Top 10 Global Concert Tour list.
The multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning, Southern rock group is led by front man, Zac Brown. Throughout their career spanning more than a decade, Zac Brown Band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Country Albums chart. To date, the group has won three Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist in 2010, sold more than 30 million singles, 9 million albums, amassed over 10 billion catalog streams to date, achieved 16 No. 1 radio singles, and are the second act to top both the Country and Active Rock formats. Zac Brown Band has headlined eight North American Tours. Since their debut, Zac Brown Band has developed a reputation with critics and fans alike as one of the most dynamic live performers, marked by strong musicianship that defies genre boundaries.
Photo by DANNY CLINCH/JONESWORKS
Zac Brown Band’s “Out in the Middle Tour" pulls into the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Oct. 7.