CLEARWATER — Rumours of Fleetwood Mac will perform Friday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac will deliver a professional tribute to Fleetwood Mac as they celebrate the iconic band’s 50th anniversary. The brand-new show will cover 50 years of the very best of Fleetwood Mac music, including a very special blues set paying tribute to Fleetwood Mac's legendary Peter Green era.
Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac's place as one of the most loved groups of all time. Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is considered by many to be the ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll's most remarkable groups.
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac formed in 1999 and has played more than 700 concert events, entertaining an estimated 750,000 fans across the globe.