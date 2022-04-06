TAMPA — Country music star Martina McBride will perform Thursday, April 14, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $50. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
McBride has sold over 18 million albums and has 20 Top 10 singles as well as six No. 1 hits to her credit. She has won 15 major music awards over the years including the Country Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year award four times as well as the Academy of Country Music Top Female Vocalist award three times. She’s also a 14-time Grammy Award nominee.
A Kansas native, McBride has produced a number of hits such as “This One’s for the Girls,” “Where Would You Be,” “Wild Angels,” “I’m Gonna Love You Through It,” and “Independence Day.” “Independence Day” won two Country Music Association awards and a Grammy for Best Country Song.
Known for her soprano singing range, McBride released her debut album in 1992 and has since recorded a total of 13 studio albums. Off stage, McBride is a promoter of charitable causes, supporting cancer research, combating domestic violence and helping children in need. Her charity initiative, Team Music Is Love, has been responsible for many successful fundraising and volunteer projects.
McBride also is the author of “Around the Table,” a full-color illustrated collection of her favorite recipes, hosting tips, practical menu planning advice, and themed décor inspiration. She followed her first book up with “Martina’s Kitchen Mix” in 2018.
McBride was awarded the Covenant House Beacon of Hope Award and Music Business Association's prestigious 2015 Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts on behalf of domestic violence.
“It’s the Holiday Season,” McBride’s most recent album, was released in 2018.