TAMPA — The O’Jays will bring their “Last Stop on the Love Train” tour to the Tampa Bay area on Thursday, Aug. 3, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $70. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
After more than 60 years entertaining people all over the world, the legendary R&B/Soul kings have embarked on their final tour. The lineup includes original members Eddie Levert Sr. and Walter Williams Sr., who have been singing together since they were kids.
The O’Jays offer a connection to an era and a sound that formed the soundtrack for the lives of several generations. In 1972, Gamble & Huff, a team of producers and songwriters with whom the O’Jays had been working for several years, signed the group to their Philadelphia International label.
With this magic formula, often called “the sound of Philadelphia,” The O’Jays scored their first No. 1 and million-selling song, “Backstabbers,” followed by more chart-topping pop and R&B singles including “Love Train,” “Put Your Hands Together,” “For the Love of Money,” “I Love Music,” “Darlin’ Darlin’ Baby (Sweet, Tender, Love),” “Livin’ for the Weekend” and “Use Ta Be My Girl.”
Their chart success helped propel The O’Jays into becoming the first black vocal group to perform in arenas throughout America during the ’70s and ’80s. Eddie Levert Sr., Walter Williams Sr., and Eric Nolan Grant, who joined the group in 1995, continue to thrill fans today.
The O’Jays have achieved 10 gold albums, nine platinum albums and 10 No. 1 hits. The O’Jays were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.
They were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2005 and honored with BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009. In 2013, they were inducted into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame.