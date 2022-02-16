TAMPA — English rockers Foghat will perform Thursday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $30. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Foghat, an English rock band which formed in London in 1971, is known for the use of electric slide guitar in its music. The band has achieved eight gold records, one platinum and one double platinum record. Despite several lineup changes through the years, the group continues to record and perform.
Among Foghat’s many hits are “Slow Ride,” “Fool for the City,” "Drivin' Wheel," "I Just Want to Make Love to You," "Stone Blue," and "Third Time Lucky (First Time I Was a Fool)."
Foghat’s lineup includes founding member Roger Earl on drums, Bryan Bassett on lead guitar, Charlie Huhn on lead vocals and rhythm guitar and Rodney O’Quinn on bass.
Foghat celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2021, and their live performances show why the band is still
around and why they will be able to keep on rockin’ as long as they want to play. Their music is timeless, and
touring is part of their DNA. Foghat’s live show is as intense as ever with the incredible energy and musicianship that one would expect and hope for from a seasoned band with such a long musical history and
they are bringing their fans along for the ride.
Not content to rest on their laurels, the band released a new studio album in June 2016 titled “Under the
Influence,” and another live album in June of 2017 called “Live at the Belly Up.” They then followed it up with a double CD/DVD in 2021, “8 Days on the Road,” which was recorded live at Daryl’s House Club in 2019.