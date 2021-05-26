Most years, moviegoers would be scrambling to theaters this summer for Hollywood’s latest blockbusters. Lines would form at the box office, popcorn would be spilled on the trek from the concession stand to the stadium-style seats, and audiences would cheer as the hero saves the day.
But this year — like last year — is different. It’s hard to say when the post-pandemic movie-going experience will start to resemble something recognizable and familiar. Movie theaters are open and new films are being screened daily throughout the Tampa Bay area … but it isn’t quite the same as it used to be, is it? Not yet, anyway.
Still, it’s summer — and what is summer without movies? Whether you are planning on an afternoon matinee at one of the area’s many movie chains or prefer to stream Hollywood’s latest offerings at home, there are several new and upcoming films suitable for the whole family to add to your summer viewing list.
Following is a list of this year’s most anticipated summer family films.
‘The Mitchells vs. The Machines’
- Release date: April 30
- Genre: Animated science fiction comedy
- Cast: Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Rianda, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Blake Griffin, and Conan O'Brien
- Rated: PG
The film debuted in select theaters April 23 before Netflix made it available April 30. If you haven’t watched, it is a must-see. The Mitchells, a dysfunctional but loving family, takes a road trip in the middle of a robot uprising.
‘Cruella’
- Release date: May 28
- Genre: Comedy and drama
- Cast: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong
- Rated: PG-13
Set to be released May 28 both theatrically and on Disney+ with Premier Access, the live-action film provides the backstory for one of Disney’s celebrated villains. In 1970s London, amidst the punk rock revolution, a young grifter named Estella is determined to make a name for herself with her fashion designs. With an appetite for mischief, she soon catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. Their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side. The PG-13 rating suggests the film may not be suitable for younger viewers and, especially, Dalmatians.
‘Spirit Untamed’
- Release date: June 4
- Genre: Computer-animated adventure
- Cast: Isabela Merced, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marsai Martin, Mckenna Grace, Julianne Moore, Walton Goggins, and Eiza González
- Rated: PG
Scheduled to be released June 4, “Spirit Untamed” is produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Universal Pictures. When Lucky Prescott moves to the frontier town Miradero, she meets a wild mustang named Spirit and immediately bonds with him.
‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’
- Release date: June 18
- Genre: Live-action/computer-animated adventure comedy
- Cast: James Corden, Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, David Oyelowo, Elizabeth Debicki, and Margot Robbie
- Rated: PG
Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be. Sony Pictures Animation will release the film June 18.
‘Luca’
- Release date: June 18
- Genre: Computer-animated coming-of-age fantasy comedy
- Cast: Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Marco Barricelli, Saverio Raimondo, Maya Rudolph, and Jim Gaffigan
- Not yet rated
Contrary to social media memes, “Luca” is not an adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s “The Shadow over Innsmouth.” Just because Luca and his buddy happen to be sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface doesn’t mean they can’t enjoy a summer of discovery on the Italian Riviera, right? Fortunately, they befriend Giulia, an Italian girl whose father is — of course — a fisherman and cook. “Luca” is scheduled to stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning June 18.
‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
- Release date: July 16
- Genre: Live-action/animated sports comedy
- Cast: LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman, Eric Bauza, and Zendaya
- Rated: PG
In order to save his son, LeBron James must lead Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Lola Bunny and other “Looney Tunes” characters to victory on the basketball court. The film is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures July 16, 2021, both in theaters and on HBO Max.
‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’
- Release date: July 23
- Genre: Computer-animated comedy
- Cast: Brian Hull, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, and Molly Shannon
- Not yet rated
The fourth and purportedly final installment in the franchise, the film will feature the Drac’s pack in a new adventure. Sony Pictures Animation hasn’t revealed much about the plot, other than announcing that Adam Sandler would not be returning to provide the voice of Dracula in this outing.
‘Jungle Cruise’
- Release date: July 30
- Genre: Fantasy adventure film
- Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti
- Not yet rated
Billed as a “rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon,” the film is inspired by the iconic Disney theme park attraction. Skipper Frank Wolff agrees to ferry intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton into the Amazon jungle. No offense to The Rock, but I’d opt for Humphrey Bogart if I intended to take a river cruise. The film is scheduled to be released on July 30 by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.