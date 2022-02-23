Jack Webb may be best known for his role as Sgt. Joe Friday in the “Dragnet” franchise and for creating police procedural shows such as “Dragnet” and “Adam-12,” but in 1978 he turned his attention to a different subject when he championed “Project U.F.O.,” an NBC television series based loosely on the real-life Project Blue Book. A production of Mark VII Limited in association with Worldvision Enterprises, the show revolved around two U.S. Air Force investigators tasked with investigating UFO sightings.
“Project U.F.O.” — which was sadly the final series Webb produced before his death — only lasted two seasons. It capitalized on the UFO craze that intensified following the release of Steven Spielberg’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” as well as the burgeoning New Age movement that itself had roots in the UFO religions of the 1950s. Wouter Hanegraaff, a leading scholar of esotericism and professor of History of Hermetic Philosophy at the University of Amsterdam, has pointed out that many of the new religious movements associated with the New Age phenomenon had strong apocalyptic beliefs regarding a coming new age.
“The New Age movement is the cultic milieu having become conscious of itself, in the later 1970s, as constituting a more or less unified ‘movement,’” Hanegraaff contends. "All manifestations of this movement are characterized by a popular western culture criticism expressed in terms of a secularized esotericism.”
I understand the appeal of the milieu — particularly the lure of flying saucers, alien abductions, and ancient astronauts. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, I plowed through one paperback after another that covered these topics. A snapshot of my reading list from that time period would include such books as “Chariots of the Gods?” and “Gods from Outer Space” by Erich Von Daniken; “Flying Saucers: Serious Business” by Frank Edwards; “The Spaceships of Ezekiel” by Josef F. Blumrich; “Inside the Space Ships” and “Flying Saucers Farewell” by George Adamski; and “Messengers of Deception” by Jacques Vallee.
“Project U.F.O.” undoubtedly was a source of inspiration for Chris Carter’s 1993 TV juggernaut “The X-Files,” which echoed many of the themes found in its predecessor. “Project U.F.O.” also inspired one of my earliest short stories, which I shared eagerly with my fellow students in Ms. Klamer’s fifth-grade class one afternoon in 1979.
Thankfully, I never took those books seriously enough to find my way into a UFO cult.
In the new film “Cosmic Dawn,” a young woman is haunted by a vivid memory from childhood — a memory that her family and friends have great difficulty accepting. On a camping trip during a lunar eclipse, she witnessed what she believes was the abduction of her mother by aliens. “Cosmic Dawn” was released Feb. 11 by Cranked Up Films via video on demand.
As an adult, Aurora (Camille Rowe) has found a variety of ways to deal with her trauma, ranging from therapy to drugs and other forms of self-destruction. One evening, she is drawn to a bookstore where she encounters Natalie (Emmanuelle Chriqui). Natalie somehow senses her insecurity and — finding her browsing the New Age section — suggests a book written by the leader of a group of abduction witnesses.
At this point, the film starts to jump back and forth between two time periods separated by four years. In the earlier sequences, Aurora is introduced to the cult and agrees to travel with them to their remote, subterranean compound deep in the woods. In the later sequences, it gradually becomes clear that Aurora has escaped the cult but is still being followed by one of its members.
Elyse (Antonia Zegers), the leader of the group, comes across as far more creepy than charismatic. Most of her followers are dutifully braindead, obedient and submissive, and blissfully oblivious to the endless barrage of red flags that give viewers every reason to believe that these poor, misguided disciples will suffer a fate similar to that of the Heaven’s Gate cult members.
Director Jefferson Moneo manages to imbue the film with a genuinely eerie tone and building sense of dread while balancing it with trippy, psychedelic visions and frequent flashbacks to the original abduction sequence that leave room for doubt. Rowe’s performance is remarkably convincing given the impenetrable narrative. She conveys the character’s initial enthusiasm at bonding with others through their common denominator of shared trauma and grief; but even as she is being inducted into the cult, she maintains a sliver of skepticism that is reinforced by her relationship with Natalie’s husband Tom (Joshua Burge), the only member of the group who seems out of place and deliberately cynical.
Aside from the talented performance of a fine cast, “Cosmic Dawn” also features vibrant cinematography and a soundtrack brimming with synthpop and electronica that helps connect it to slick 1980s straight-to-video films that have achieved cult status in the genre. Viewers are treated to — or tortured by — repeated recitations of Klaatu’s 1976 power ballad “Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft,” made famous as a cover by the Carpenters in 1977.
According to the film’s production notes, the director had his own paranormal experience.
“‘Cosmic Dawn’ was shaped by an extraterrestrial encounter I had as a child,” Moneo said in a statement. “Like Aurora in the film, no one believed my story. But perhaps recent revelations will start to change people’s minds. Aliens are out there — and they are real!”
The film’s nonlinear story makes “Cosmic Dawn” confusing and arduous. It has moments of intensity and virtuosity during which the unique blend of high-concept sci-fi, cult thriller, and mystery seem to coalesce into something almost visionary. The clarity of purpose, though, reveals itself as nothing more than hypnagogic hallucinations: weirdly fascinating but patently unreal. Moneo asks viewers to embrace fallacies as fact based upon nothing more than witness corroboration. Even for those open-minded enough to take a serious interest in ufology, a shared belief with no supporting evidence is still not a fact.
Then again, it seems we live in an age that embraces nonsense as truth and delusion as reality so long as those proclaiming the fabrications and fairytales are sufficiently loud and discourteous.