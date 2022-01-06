CLEARWATER — Nashville's hard-edged bluegrass band the SteelDrivers will perform Thursday, Jan. 13, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
The SteelDrivers are bringing their Grammy Award winning bluegrass songs back to the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre. With traditional instruments such as banjos, fiddles and mandolins played with a rock-and-roll edge, it’s their populist approach that finds their devotees —- self-proclaimed “SteelHeads”— traveling hundreds of miles to see them in repeat performances.
“Bad For You,” the chart-topping fifth album from the SteelDrivers, arrived after a period of triumph and adaptation. The band's 2015 release, “The Muscle Shoals Recordings,” won the Grammy award for Best Bluegrass Album. The award validated the vision and collective striving of a string band with a rock and soul heart. Industry recognition and better bookings followed. Then just when the follow-up album was coming together, vocalist and guitar player Gary Nichols decided he needed to go his own way.
According to an artist profile provided by Concord Music Group, negotiating the transition from the magisterial soul country voice of band co-founder Chris Stapleton to Nichols had taken work and perseverance, but it had led to the most cohesive, impactful Steeldrivers to date. With a second singer on his way out in eight years, there were questions about how to go forward, if they could at all. But this was a unique, highly resilient band, rooted in the kind of mutual respect that only many years of personal history can forge.
Richard Bailey (banjo), Tammy Rogers (fiddle), Mike Fleming (bass) and Brent Truitt (mandolin) have been musical colleagues and friends for more than three decades. They were bringing their instrumental, vocal and songwriting skills to various bands, ad hoc gigs, picking parties and recording sessions long before the Steeldrivers first came together. That happened in 2005 when Nashville veteran Mike Henderson and Stapleton, a young gun on Music Row, had co-written a batch of songs that felt right for bluegrass instrumentation. Some casual get-togethers with Bailey, Fleming and Rogers led to a run of shows, a deal with historic Rounder Records and critical acclaim.
Then Stapleton hit success as a solo country artist, and the SteelDrivers resolved to continue on, maintaining the overall soul-grass feeling of that founding voice without hiring a clone. Henderson stepped aside as well, with many things on his plate. The band, made of sturdier stuff than one voice or part, called on Truitt to play mandolin. The search for a new singer after Nichols was trickier. They wanted to keep their cards close to the vest, and they weren't looking for a mainstream bluegrass singer.
Rogers’ daughter found the newest member on YouTube. The designee was a 25-year-old rock and roll singer from Berea, Kentucky, named Kelvin Damrell.
"I was pretty fresh to bluegrass," Damrell said. "The only bluegrass I'd heard was couch pickin' at my grandparents' house, and I wasn't into it, to be completely honest. I was a rocker. Cinderella was my favorite band before I met these guys."
But that kind of angular perspective was in tune with the Steeldrivers. Damrell’s initiation into bluegrass infused a convert's zeal into his performances.
"Everybody in the band were virtuosos," he said. "And I'd never seen that side of bluegrass. I thought it was just that old foot stomping traditional stuff, so I was surprised to hear this. And I knew I had a lot of work to do to keep up."
That a quintet could sound so consistent over time, while adding new repertoire and even new lead singers, is a testament to a classically Nashville way of thinking.
"I always say we just happen to use traditional instruments, but we're really a singer-songwriter band," Rogers said.