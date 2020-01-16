A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following films opening in wide release:
‘Bad Boys for Life’
- Genre: Action, adventure and crime
- Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, DJ Khaled, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Jacob Scipio, Paola Nunez and Theresa Randle
- Directors: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah
- Rated: R
The “bad boys” — Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) — are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated “Bad Boys for Life.”
The film follows 1995’s “Bad Boys” and 2003’s “Bad Boys II.” The original film, a buddy cop action comedy film, was directed by Michael Bay.
‘Dolittle’
- Genre: Adventure
- Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Emma Thompson, Tom Holland, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cena, Marion Cotillard, Carmen Ejogo, Craig Robinson and Frances de la Tour
- Director: Stephen Gaghan
- Rated: PG
Robert Downey Jr. electrifies one of literature’s most enduring characters in a vivid reimagining of the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals: Dolittle.
After losing his wife (Kasia Smutniak) seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company.
But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.
The doctor is joined on his quest by a young, self-appointed apprentice (Harry Collett) and a raucous coterie of animal friends, including an anxious gorilla (Rami Malek), an enthusiastic but bird-brained duck (Octavia Spencer), a bickering duo of a cynical ostrich (Kumail Nanjiani) and an upbeat polar bear (John Cena) and a headstrong parrot (Emma Thompson), who serves as Dolittle’s most trusted advisor and confidante.
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘The Last Full Measure’
- Genre: Drama and action
- Cast: Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, Samuel L. Jackson, William Hurt, Bradley Whitford, Michael Imperioli, Linus Roache, Grant Gustin, Peter Fonda, Amy Madigan, LisaGay Hamilton, Robert Pine, Jeremy Irvine, Ethan Russell, Ser’Darius Blain, Zach Roerig, Cody Walker, Ed Harris, James Jagger, John Savage and Alison Sudol
- Director: Todd Robinson
- Rated: R
“The Last Full Measure” tells the true story of Vietnam War hero William H. Pitsenbarger (Jeremy Irvine), a U.S. Air Force pararescueman — also known as a PJ — medic who personally saved over 60 men.
During a rescue mission on April 11, 1966, he was offered the chance to escape on the last helicopter out of a combat zone heavily under fire, but he stayed behind to save and defend the lives of his fellow soldiers of the U.S. Army’s 1st Infantry Division, before making the ultimate sacrifice in one of the bloodiest battles of the war. More than 30 years later, respected Pentagon staffer Scott Huffman (Sebastien Stan), on a career fast-track, is tasked with investigating a Congressional Medal of Honor request for Pitsenbarger made by his best friend and PJ partner on the mission (William Hurt) and his parents (Christopher Plummer and Diane Ladd).
Huffman seeks out the testimony of Army veterans who witnessed Pitsenbarger’s extraordinary valor, including Takoda (Samuel L. Jackson), Burr (Peter Fonda) and Mott (Ed Harris). But as Huffman learns more about Pitsenbarger’s courageous acts, he uncovers a high-level conspiracy behind the decades-long denial of the medal, prompting him to put his own career on the line to seek justice for the fallen airman.
‘The Wave’
- Genre: Comedy and science fiction
- Cast: Justin Long, Tommy Flanagan, Donald Faison, Katia Winter, Sheila Vand and Bill Sage
- Director: Gille Klabin
- Rated: R
Frank (Justin Long), an opportunistic insurance lawyer, thinks he’s in for the time of his life when he goes out on the town to celebrate an upcoming promotion with his co-worker, Jeff. But their night takes a turn for the bizarre when Frank is dosed with a hallucinogen that completely alters his perception of the world, taking him on a psychedelic quest through board meetings, nightclubs, shootouts, and alternate dimensions.
As Frank ping-pongs between reality and fantasy, he finds himself on a mission to find a missing girl, himself … and his wallet.
The film will be in select theaters and available on demand Jan. 17.
‘A Fall from Grace’
- Genre: Crime thriller
- Cast: Crystal Fox, Phylicia Rashad and Bresha Webb, with Mehcad Brooks and Cicely Tyson
- Director: Tyler Perry
- Not rated
Disheartened since her ex-husband’s affair, Grace Waters (Crystal Fox) feels restored by a new romance. But when secrets erode her short-lived joy, Grace’s vulnerable side turns violent. The film will debut on Netflix Jan. 17.
‘Troop Zero’
- Genre: Drama and comedy
- Cast: Viola Davis, Mckenna Grace, Jim Gaffigan, Mike Epps, Charlie Shotwell and Allison Janney
- Director: Bert & Bertie
- Rated: PG
In rural 1977 Georgia, a misfit girl dreams of life in outer space.
When a national competition offers her a chance at her dream, to be recorded on NASA’s Golden Record, she recruits a makeshift troop of Birdie Scouts, forging friendships that last a lifetime and beyond. The film will debut on Amazon Prime Jan. 17.