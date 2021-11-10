LARGO — Sara Gazarek will perform Sunday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $19.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Bursting onto the scene with a major recording contract right out of college, Gazarek found herself thrust into the spotlight. At 20 years old, she was recording, touring, and receiving excellent press and heartfelt feedback from fans. Everything in her career seemed to be moving in the right direction — until it wasn't: The dissolution of a marriage, the separation of a long-term musical partnership, and a family member's near-death lead to a breaking point.
In recovery, dear friend and mentor Kurt Elling inspired her to search deeper in her art, sending her on a resulting musical journey which has taken three years to complete. "Thirsty Ghost," released in 2019, explores a series of new instrumental colors and features several very special guests, including Elling and Larry Goldings, new original material, contemporary covers, and jazz standards.