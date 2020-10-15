Byrne Brothers to perform at Scottish Cultural Center
DUNEDIN — As part of the Haggis Celtic Concert Series, the Byrne Brothers will perform Friday, Nov. 20, at the Scottish Cultural Center, 917 Louden Ave., Dunedin.
Tickets are $25 and are available online at www.eventbrite.com. For information about the Scottish Cultural Center, visit www.sas-dunedin.org. Due to COVID-19 protocols, attendance will be limited to 60 people on a first come, first served basis through the ticketing website. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the music beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The Byrne Brothers, a world-traveling family band from Dublin, Ireland, now reside in Orlando. They are all county champions of their traditional Irish instruments and champion Irish dancers. The band features brothers Luca on accordion, Dempsey on bodhran and Finn on banjo and mandolin. Their father Tommy was Dublin Champion on bagpipes back in the day and now plays with them on guitar, Uilleann pipes, fiddle, whistles and bagpipes.
They are the youngest ever “cast member entertainers” to perform at Walt Disney World where they completed a 12-month residency at Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant in Disney Springs. Their show is fast paced with brilliant musicianship, exciting and dynamic arrangements and world class Irish dancing. They will be showcasing songs and tunes from their brand-new album “Living the Dream.”
The Scottish American Society of Dunedin is proud to offer the Haggis Celtic Concerts, an ongoing series of intimate, monthly concerts featuring the very best in modern Scottish, Irish, Canadian and other Celtic music performers.
Johnny Mathis Christmas concert rescheduled at Ruth Eckerd
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced that the Johnny Mathis Christmas concert scheduled for Dec. 4 has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 8 pm. Tickets, starting at $39, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Celebrating his 65th year in the music industry, legendary singer Johnny Mathis’ sublime vocal approach to music eclipses passing fads and trends. He has performed songs in an incredible variety of styles and categories — from music composed for stage and film to golden era jazz standards, contemporary pop hits and holiday music, all of which has assured his reputation as one of the most enduring vocalists in music history.
The Florida Orchestra names Daniel Black resident conductor
ST. PETERSBURG — Daniel Black is moving into the new role of resident conductor for the Florida Orchestra’s 2020-21 season.
Michael Francis, TFO music director, recently announced the promotion. Black previously served as associate conductor. This new position recognizes Black’s exceptional work over the past two years and his expanded role in TFO’s upcoming season.
“In his two seasons with TFO, Dan has shown remarkable rapport with audiences and musicians and a strong connection to the community,” Francis said. “He is both fearless and tireless in taking on new projects, and has consistently demonstrated his musicality, skills and engaging personality. We are delighted to reward him with this prominent position.”
Black will be TFO’s first resident conductor in more than a decade. He follows conductors Susan Haig, who left in 2007, and Thomas Wilkins, who left in 2002 and is now principal conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra in Los Angeles.
This season Black will take on more classical programs in the premier Tampa Bay Times Masterworks series, including TFO’s new Soundwaves concerts, which feature a rich range of composers and repertoire. He will assist Francis and Principal Guest Conductor Stuart Malina with artistic duties and continue to lead the orchestra’s youth, family and community concerts.
“It's a tremendous honor to be continuing with the Florida Orchestra as resident conductor. It's a privilege to make music with these wonderful musicians, and I have really enjoyed working with Michael Francis, Stuart Malina and everyone on staff,” Black said. “I feel right at home in Tampa Bay, and I'm proud to be a part of an organization that is so passionately dedicated to serving the community. I look forward to getting back on the podium for TFO's return, and to many more concerts to come.”
Black joined TFO in 2018. During the COVID-19 concert hiatus, he added video and audio editing to his skill set and created several “virtual orchestra” recordings for the TFO at Home series, including Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4, an Inside the Music video series on Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 and Daughters of Freedom, a women’s suffrage anthem that Black arranged.
Black made his debut in the Masterworks series last season, and he has conducted Raymond James Pops and Coffee concerts with TFO as well. He has conducted several film concerts, including Return of the Jedi, Home Alone and The Wizard of Oz with TFO and the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra.
The Florida Orchestra opens its reimagined season Oct. 31-Nov 1 with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, conducted by Francis. Concerts will be performed at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg with new safety protocols, and select programs will be live streamed. Click here for more information.
Travelin’ McCourys show at Capitol postponed
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced that the Travelin’ McCourys concert scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m., has been postponed.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, which will be announced soon. For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com/publichealth.
freeFall to present ‘War of the Worlds’ live drive-in radio show
ST. PETERSBURG — After many months of planning, freeFall Theatre will reopen safely with an all-new adaptation of “War of the Worlds,” opening Friday, Oct. 23, and running through Sunday, Nov. 22.
Inspired by Orson Welles’ 1938 radio broadcast of “The War of the Worlds,” this innovative live radio show will bring audiences together “drive-in” style to experience a combination of live music, multimedia, and radio performance.
When an anachronistic, live variety hour is preempted by the shocking news that Martians have invaded Earth, the adage that “the show must go on” is put to the ultimate test. Nostalgic, surprising, fun, and irreverent, this evening of impending mayhem is freeFall’s safe and innovative return to live performances in the face of a global pandemic and the inevitable Martian onslaught.
This production will be presented on an outdoor stage with audiences experiencing the performance drive-in style from their vehicles. Combining live musical and variety performance, radio storytelling, and multimedia elements, the radio show being created live will be broadcast to your vehicle via its radio or your smart device via a free app.
Admission for this show will be by vehicle — up to four occupants — and general admission within two sections, including “standard" and "premium." Attendees need only purchase one admission per vehicle. "Premium" admissions will park in one of the five central spots in each of the two rows of parking available. To ensure the best possible experience for all patrons, vehicles will be parked in the best available spot in the chosen section, based on the size of vehicle, on a first-come, first-served basis.
freeFall Theatre is committed to the safety of our patrons and artists. The theater has undertaken heightened cleaning procedures and policies to prevent the spread of COVID. Theater staff asks all patrons to comply with posted policies, including the wearing of an effective face covering if you choose to leave your vehicle for any reason.
freeFall Theatre is at 6099 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg. Tickets for the drive-in series can be purchased online at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. In-person box office services are temporarily unavailable.
Engelbert Humperdinck reschedules Ruth Eckerd Hall concert
CLEARWATER — The Engelbert Humperdinck Reflection Tour concert set for Sunday, March 21 at Ruth Eckerd Hall has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. Tickets, starting at $42.75, are on sale now.
In a career spanning over 50 years, Humperdinck has generated sales in excess of 140 million records, including 64 gold albums and 35 platinum, four Grammy Award nominations, a Golden Globe and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Las Vegas Walk of Fame and Leicester Walk of Fame. He has recorded everything from the most romantic ballads to movie theme songs, disco, rock and even gospel. His unique voice has charmed millions of fans around the globe.
His first single in the charts was “Release Me,” which went into the Guinness Book of Records for achieving 56 consecutive weeks on the charts. It was No. 1 in 11 countries.