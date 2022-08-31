ST. PETERSBURG — Singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin will perform Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Earlier this year, Benjamin announced the release of his sophomore album “(Un)Commentary.” Released in April via Elektra Records, the album features 13 tracks including the previously released “The Way You Felt,” “Older,” and “Shadow of Mine.”
“(Un)Commentary” came to life through a relentless questioning of the world around him — the pressures and disappointments of adulthood, the indignities of social-media addiction, existential anxiety and angst, and other manifestations of what he refers to as “raw human nature.”
“I think my generation has a lot of valid criticisms of everything that’s happening in our country and in the world right now,” said Benjamin. “The question is — are we going to tear ourselves apart, or are we going to leave this place better than we found it?”
The album was produced by Sir Nolan, Sam de Jong and RØMANS, and features writing collaborations with Dan Wilson, Charlie Puth, Sam Roman and Nolan Lambrosa.
The 27-year-old artist transforms his observations into catchy and heartfelt songs that leave an imprint on the audience, a talent evident in hits like his double-platinum breakthrough single "Let Me Down Slowly." Building on the promise that prompted Time to hail him as "a pop storyteller for the next generation," Benjamin ultimately reinforces his gift for crafting emotionally honest music that challenges the mind.
"My favorite songwriters are the ones who give their perspective on the issues of the moment, in a way that's nuanced and unique but that doesn't exclude or alienate anybody," said Benjamin, who lists Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen among his key inspirations. "Their songs have always made me think, and my main goal in life is to do the same thing with my music."
Over the past few years, Benjamin has proven the tremendous impact of that approach, particularly in his crowd-pleasing live show — a high-energy affair in which his fans routinely scream every lyric back at him, creating a party-like atmosphere. To that end, he's sold out every headlining tour he's embarked on so far and taken the stage with such superstars as John Mayer.
Although he's also gained traction in the pop world — including touring with Camila Cabello and enlisting Alessia Cara for a Billboard Hot 100-charting remix of "Let Me Down Slowly" — Benjamin's music exists outside the context of pop formula and trends.
"In production there's a lot of fads that don't necessarily stand the test of time, and I want to make songs that will still have utility after I'm dead," he said.
In keeping with his aversion to artifice of all kinds, “(Un)commentary” unfolds in an understated yet finely detailed sound that spotlights his insightful lyrics and infectious melodies. The album also builds a potent tension between Benjamin's voice and the incisiveness of his songwriting.
Claire Rosinkranz will also perform. Rosinkranz was signed to Republic Records at the age of 16. “Backyard Boy,” her breakout single, went viral on TikTok. It was included on her debut EP “BeVerly Hills BoYfRiEnd.” She has since released a second EP, “6 of a Billion.” According to Republic Records, Rosinkranz has been writing songs since she was 8 and is known for her “lo-fi songs with intricate yet totally relatable lyrics about friendship, crushes, family, and feelings.”