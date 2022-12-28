A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘A Man Called Otto’
Genre: Comedy and drama
Cast: Tom Hanks, Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo
Director: Marc Forster
Rated: PG-13
Based on the No. 1 New York Times bestseller “A Man Called Ove,” “A Man Called Otto” tells the story of Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks), a grump who no longer sees purpose in his life following the loss of his wife. Otto is ready to end it all, but his plans are interrupted when a lively young family moves in next door, and he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol (Mariana Treviño). She challenges him to see life differently, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world around. A heartwarming and funny story about love, loss, and life, “A Man Called Otto” shows that family can sometimes be found in the most unexpected places.
The film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release Dec. 30, before a larger limited release beginning Jan. 6, and then a wide release on Jan. 13 by Sony Pictures Releasing.
‘Alice, Darling’
Genre: Thriller
Cast: Anna Kendrick, Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick, and Wunmi Mosaku
Director: Mary Nighy
Rated: R
In the taut thriller “Alice, Darling,” Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick stars as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon (Charlie Carrick).
While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers the essence of herself and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of codependency that bind her. But Simon’s vengeance is as inevitable as it is shattering — and, once unleashed, it tests Alice’s strength, her courage, and the bonds of her deep-rooted friendships.
The Lionsgate film will have a limited release Dec. 30 before its wide release Jan. 20.
‘Wildcat’
Genre: Documentary
Directors: Melissa Lesh and Trevor Beck Frost
Rated: R
A journey into a rarely seen, often misunderstood world of extraordinary beauty, lush biodiversity and deep emotion, Wildcat follows the journey of an unlikely family unit: a traumatized veteran of the war in Afghanistan, a scientist looking for sanctuary from her chaotic childhood, and an orphaned ocelot kitten with little chance of surviving without their help. Filmed primarily in Peru’s Amazonian rainforest, Wildcat explores the redemptive power of the wilderness through the eyes of these three singular beings.
When British Army veteran Harry Turner returned from active duty, the horrific events he witnessed left him struggling with PTSD and chronic depression. Obsessed by thoughts of self-harm and even suicide, Harry looked to disappear in the wilderness, where a chance meeting with conservationist Samantha Zwicker offered him a second chance. Samantha and Harry rescue a one-month-old ocelot from the black market together and decide to reintroduce the cat into the wild. Falling in love with both the kitten and Samantha, Harry agrees to become the adoptive “mother” of the ocelot and spends 18 months in a remote compound deep in the jungle, devoting himself entirely to the cat. From bottle feeding to the cat’s first successful rodent hunt, Harry celebrates their milestones. But Harry must wrestle with his own demons if he and the cat are going to survive.
The film is scheduled to be released Dec. 30 through Amazon Studios.
‘Turn Every Page’
Genre: Documentary
Director: Lizzie Gottlieb
Rated: PG
Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Robert Caro and legendary editor Robert Gottlieb have worked and fought together for 50 years, forging one of publishing’s most iconic and productive partnerships.
Caro’s “The Power Broker,” edited by Gottlieb, continues to be a bestseller after 48 years. Now 87, Caro is working to complete the fifth and final volume of his masterwork, “The Years of Lyndon Johnson.” Gottlieb, 91, waits to edit it. The task of finishing their life’s work looms before them.
Directed by Gottlieb’s daughter, Lizzie Gottlieb, “Turn Every Page” explores their remarkable creative collaboration, including the behind-the-scenes drama of the making of Caro’s “The Power Broker” and the LBJ series. With humor and insight, this unique double portrait reveals the work habits, peculiarities and professional joys of these two ferocious intellects. It arrives at the culmination of a journey that has consumed both their lives and impacted generations of politicians, activists, writers and readers, and furthered our understanding of power and democracy.
“The Power Broker” and the first four volumes of The Years of Lyndon Johnson are the seminal biographies of our time. A large audience patiently awaits the fifth and final Lyndon Johnson book which Caro is furiously working to finish. For those who have read any of these books, “Turn Every Page” is a revelation of the writing process and the mysterious relationship between an author and his editor. Those that haven’t will discover surprising and shocking moments of history that are unveiled in the investigative nature with which Caro approached them.
The film is scheduled to be released Dec. 30 through Sony Pictures Classics.
‘Broker’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Song Kang-ho, Gang Dong-won, Bae Doona, Lee Ji-eun, and Lee Joo-young
Director: Hirokazu Kore-eda
Rated: R
The film follows two brokers who sell orphaned infants, circumventing the bureaucracy of legal adoption, to affluent couples who can’t have children of their own. After an infant’s mother surprises the duo by returning to ensure her child finds a good home, the three embark on a journey to find the right couple, building an unlikely family of their own.
The film is set to be released Dec. 26 through Neon.
