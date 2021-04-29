The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Movie theaters continue to operate with enhanced health and safety measures, following CDC recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines. Some films are tentatively scheduled for big-screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘The Mitchells vs. The Machines’
- Genre: Comedy and animation
- Cast: Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Charlyne Yi, Conan O'Brien, Sasheer Zamata, Elle Mills, Jay Pharoah, Alex Hirsch, and Griffin McElroy
- Directors: Mike Rianda and Jeff Rowe
- Rated: PG
From the humans who brought you the Academy Award-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and “The LEGO Movie” comes “The Mitchells vs. The Machines,” an animated action-comedy about an ordinary family who find themselves in the middle of their biggest family challenge yet — saving the world from the robot apocalypse.
It all starts when creative outsider Katie Mitchell (Jacobson) is accepted into the film school of her dreams and is eager to leave home and find “her people,” when her nature-loving dad (McBride) insists on having the whole family drive her to school and bond during one last totally-not-awkward-or-forced road trip. But just when the trip can’t get any worse, the family suddenly finds itself in the middle of the robot uprising! Everything from smart phones, to roombas, to evil Furbys are employed to capture every human on the planet. Now it’s up to the Mitchells, including upbeat mom Linda (Rudolph), quirky little brother Aaron (Rianda), their squishy pug, Monchi, and two friendly, but simple-minded robots to save humanity.
“The Mitchells vs. The Machines” is about embracing the things that make us unique, learning what it means to be human in a world increasingly filled with technology, and holding tight to the people most important to you when the unexpected hits.
The film will begin streaming digitally on Netflix on April 30.
‘Without Remorse’
- Genre: Drama and action
- Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Luke Mitchell, Jack Kesy, Brett Gelman, Colman Domingo, Guy Pearce, Lauren London, Jacob Scipio, and Cam Gigandet
- Director: Stefano Sollima
- Rated: R
An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s “Without Remorse,” the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark — one of the most popular characters in Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe.
When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.
The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on April 30.
‘Things Heard & Seen’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton, Natalia Dyer, Rhea Seehorn, Alex Neustaedter, and F. Murray Abraham
- Directors: Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini
- Not rated
A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home’s history.
“Things Heard & Seen” is based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage.
The film is scheduled to be released April 29 by Netflix.
‘Limbo’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Amir El-Masry, Vikash Bhai, Ola Orebiyi, Kwabena Ansah, Sidse Babett Knudsen, and Kais Nashif
- Director: Ben Sharrock
- Rated: R
Omar (El-Masry) is a promising young musician. Separated from his Syrian family, he is stuck on a remote Scottish island awaiting the fate of his asylum request.
Ben Sharrock’s second feature, “Limbo” is a funny and poignant cross-cultural satire that subtly sews together the hardship and hope of the refugee experience.
The film is scheduled to be released in April 30 through Focus Features.
‘Golden Arm’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Mary Holland, Betsy Sodaro, Dot-Marie Jones, Kate Flannery, Olivia Stambouliah, Dawn Luebbe, Ron Funches, and Eugene Cordero
- Director: Maureen Bharoocha
- Not rated
Baker Melanie’s (Holland) confidence is in the dumpster with yesterday’s scones.
When her friend Danny (Sodaro) pulls her into the Women’s Arm Wrestling Championship, Melanie dreads fighting reigning champ “The Bonecrusher.” But training with coach Big Sexy (Jones), wacky wardrobes and a crush on the ref show Melanie she has more to prove.
The film will be released by Utopia in select theaters and on demand on April 30.
‘YouthMin’
- Genre: Comedy and mockumentary
- Cast: Tori Grace Hines, Geena Santiago, Will Martin, Luke Deardorff, Matt Perusse, and Jeff Ryan
- Directors: Jeff Ryan and Arielle Cimino
- Not rated
David Bauer, a young, energetic youth pastor, feels he has the greatest job in the world and can’t wait to bring his youth group to Bible camp where he is certain that this is the year they win the camp competitions. David’s plans are jeopardized by the arrival of an unexpected new co-worker, intense Christian competition, and surly teenage rebellion, leaving him no choice but to show everyone at camp that his group is the most Godly.
The film is scheduled to be released digitally April 28 through First-Name Films.
‘The Virtuoso’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Anson Mount, Abbie Cornish, David Morse, and Anthony Hopkins
- Director: Nick Stagliano
- Rated: R
Danger, deception, and murder descend upon a sleepy country town when a professional assassin (Mount) accepts a new assignment from his enigmatic mentor and boss (Hopkins).
Given only where and when along with a cryptic clue, the methodical hit man must identify his mysterious mark from among several possible targets, including a local sheriff (Morse).
Meanwhile, a chance encounter with an alluring woman (Abbie Cornish) at the town’s rustic diner threatens to derail his mission in this noir-style cloak-and-dagger thriller.
The film will be released in limited theaters and on demand and digital April 30 through Lionsgate.
‘Four Good Days’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Glenn Close, Mila Kunis and Stephen Root
- Director: Rodrigo García
- Rated: R
In an emotional journey based on a true story by Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post writer Eli Saslow, 31-year-old Molly (Kunis) begs her estranged mother Deb (Close) for help fighting a fierce battle against the demons that have derailed her life.
Despite all she has learned over a decade of disappointment, grief and rage, Deb throws herself into one last attempt to save her beloved daughter from the deadly and merciless grip of heroin addiction. Powerhouse performances from Close and Kunis anchor director Rodrigo García’s poignant and unpredictable chronicle of mother and daughter fighting to regain the love and trust that once held them together.
The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters April 30, followed by video on demand May 21 by Vertical Entertainment.
‘Separation’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Rupert Friend, Mamie Gummer, Madeline Brewer, Violet McGraw, Simon Quarterman, and Brian Cox
- Director: William Brent Bell
- Rated: R
8 year-old Jenny (McGraw) is constantly caught in the middle of the feuding between her lawyer mother Maggie (Gummer) and artist father Jeff (Friend). She leads a lonely but imaginative life, surrounded by puppets called Grisly Kin, which are based on the works of her father.
When Maggie is tragically killed in a hit-and-run, Jeff and Jenny try to piece together a new life. But when Maggie’s father (Cox) sues for custody, and babysitter Samantha (Brewer) tries to be the new woman of the house, life in their Brooklyn townhome takes a dark turn. The puppets and frightening characters come to life and Jenny is the only person who can see them. When the motives of the ghoulish creatures become clear, the lives of everyone are put very much in jeopardy.
The film is scheduled to be released April 30 by Open Road Films and Briarcliff Entertainment.
‘The Resort’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Brock O'Hurn, Avery Pascual, Bianca Haase, Michelle Randolph, Michael Vlamis and Joaquin Veizaga
- Director: Taylor Chien
- Not rated
Lex (Haase)is a writer obsessed with the paranormal.
For her birthday, Lex’s three closest friends decide to take her on a surprise trip to an abandoned resort in Hawaii. The resort is the supposed haunt of an infamous ghost, The Half-Faced Girl, and Lex is determined to find her. When they arrive on the island, they find a massive, beautiful and eerily empty resort. Just as Lex decides that this was just an urban legend, her friends start to disappear one by one, leaving her at the mercy of the evil spirit.
The film is scheduled to be released April 30 by Vertical Entertainment.