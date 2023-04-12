ST. PETE BEACH — Bringing a wide variety of appealing and exquisite creations, skilled craft artisans will take part in the free, two-day 19th annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, running Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach.
Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
Benefitting the Corey Avenue Merchants Association, the popular springtime event will feature more than 100 artists and crafters. The event supports the arts as well as the local economy.
Boasting an array of folk art, pottery, personalized gifts, handmade clothing, paintings, photography, beaded utensils, candles, hair accessories, handbags, pet products and more, the annual craft festival is a showcase highlighting thousands of original works of functional art designed to delight and to inspire. Patrons visiting the free, two-day event will have the chance to meet with the artists and crafters, learn about the inspiration behind each piece, and purchase original work.
Friendly pets on leashes are always welcome, and visitors are invited to enjoy delicious treats and beautiful botanicals in the festival’s green market.
The St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival is presented by American Craft Endeavors. Attendees will enjoy a full vetted showcase of high-quality craftwork from hundreds of local and national applicants. These original crafts are all handmade in America. Prices are set to suit all budgets, with selections ranging from $5 to $3,000. The participating crafters have been hand-selected from hundreds of applicants. All crafters remain on site for the duration of the festival.
Attendees can expect to find a wide array of artistic media, including folk art, pottery, personalized gifts, handmade clothing, beaded utensils, candles, fabric design, paintings, acrylic pours, hair accessories, handbags, leather, mosaic, woodwork, plaster craft, stained glass and other home décor. Vendors at the green market will be selling exotic live plants, handmade soaps, savory dips, and gourmet sauces.
A portion of the proceeds benefits St. Pete Beach Corey Area Merchants Association.
Clearwater resident Sebastian Blaszkowicz is among this year’s participating crafters. He has lived in Clearwater for more than 2 years, having moved here from Poland. He enjoys exhibiting his original art throughout Florida.
Blaszkowicz gained experience with acrylic pouring as a contractor for work, but it wasn’t until he moved to Florida and discovered the appreciation for artistic aesthetics that existed in the community that made him see his skill in a new light. He does all his original woodworking for the base of every object, shaping, carving, sanding and finishing. Then he starts the acrylic pour process which is finished with resin.
Blaszkowicz really wanted to make something kinetic and put his past skills as a clockmaker to use, combining the woodwork, acrylic pouring, and the functionality of the clock parts to craft something completely original. Each work includes elements of the beach he and his three daughters so love to enjoy each day. Shells collected by his children are incorporated into the final designs of his large-scale, functional wall clocks.
Also taking part in this year’s festival is Tarpon Springs crafter Cheryl Devitt.
Devitt creates coastal art using sea glass, crushed glass, seashells and other natural media, sourced from beaches along Tampa Bay, St. Pete through Marco Island. She transforms these into seascapes, coastal lanterns and stunning wall art. She finds quality frames which she upcycles from estate sales and thrift stores. Devitt’s work can be found on Facebook under CCreations.
Festival favorites Cristina and Don Williams are a pair made in artist’s heaven. Each piece of pottery created by these St. Petersburg potters is a perfect fusion of Cristina’s love of painting and sculpture and Don’s exquisite wheel work. Don has been a professional potter for more than 30 years and his wife, Cristina for more than 20. Don teaches pottery at the Morean Center along with Cristina when they are not hard at work in their own DMW Fine Art Studio.
St. Pete painter Gaston Petridis is a renowned artist specializing in impressionistic palette-knife oil paintings often depicting the ocean.
Born in a suburb of Athens, Greece, during World War II, Petridis grew up along the ocean, spearing his own fish for a meal or diving to collect sea urchins and shells, and even gathering jasmine to sell in the markets and taverns. His experiences led to the way his art is expressed.
“I paint only subjects that I deeply love,” Petridis explains in an artist statement. “Many of my days are spent studying the ever-changing aspects of nature, doing sketches and quick studies on location. However, when I start painting, I let my imagination go free. Subconscious knowledge plays an important part in the creative process.”
About American Craft Endeavors
American Craft Endeavors produces juried craft shows in many of Florida’s vibrant downtown areas and popular tourist destinations including the Downtown Dunedin Art and Craft Festivals, the Siesta Key Craft Festival in Sarasota, and the Downtown Venice Art Festival and Craft shows in Venice. The group’s founders personally select unique, culturally rich cities and towns for their show locations, providing a complete outdoor experience unmatched by other festivals. All crafters are hand-selected from hundreds of applicants in order to ensure a superior event featuring diverse art media and the highest quality of original handmade crafts.
For additional information on the St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival and other American Craft Endeavors craft shows, visit www.artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.