Early Bird Dinner Theatre presents ‘Birthday Club’
CLEARWATER — “Birthday Club” opened Jan. 7 at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The production will run through Feb. 26.
Written by Phil Olson, the show is directed by Alan Mohney Jr. and features Alaina Rahaim Miller, Naomi Sample, Chris Sanner, Kim Wacker and Judy Wilson. Mohney also designed and constructed the set and Dominique Yarbrough is stage managing. Caron Davis, Erin Kearns and Erin Nelson will understudy. Mike Arnold is on board as the stage crew.
“‘Birthday Club’ is hilarious,” said Susan Fletcher Linardos, producer. “The cast is so talented, and I am delighted to be working with director Alan Mohney Jr. It is my favorite kind of play that combines humor and heart. The Early Bird audiences will have so much fun watching this wonderful production. This is truly an homage to the ladies of my own beloved book club, who are some of the most fabulous girls I know.”
This is Mohney’s sixth time directing at Early Bird.
“‘Birthday Club’ is the heartwarming story of friendship and support when it is needed the most,” said Mohney. “It is the story of five strong, accomplished women from different backgrounds who come together to celebrate and commiserate, to laugh and cry. Through thick, thin and hot flashes, they stick together, raise each other up and show that anything is possible when they work together. We are fortunate to have such a
talented cast to tell this story which the Early Bird Dinner Theater audiences will love.”
Coming in March, EBDT will present the comedy “Mom’s Gift” directed by Janice Creneti.
The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Catering is provided onsite by Banquet Masters. For information and show times, call 727-446-5898, visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com or email susan.ebdt@yahoo.com.
Clock, mural coming to St. Petersburg Museum of History
ST. PETERSBURG — Not all clocks run clockwise. Especially in St. Petersburg.
A collaborative effort by St. Pete resident and Oxford student Jackson Willis and Creative Arts Unlimited is bringing what will be one of the Sunshine City’s most iconic and unusual murals to the waterfront.
Willis, mastermind of the design, presented the concept to Creative Arts Unlimited — nationally known for award-winning museum exhibits. Creative Arts built on Willis’s idea to develop a multi-dimensional mural featuring an innovative mechanical clock as its centerpiece, and enlisted the popular Vitale Brothers to paint the underlying mural.
Propellers spin, wheels turn and the clock keeps perfect time. The Fountain Clock is a combination of art and science and will fill the St. Petersburg Museum of History’s north wall facing the Vinoy Basin. This working clock is accurate, though runs counterclockwise to express the historical theme. The mural invites visitors to travel back through time, into the history of our dynamic city.
The mural is fabricated by Creative Arts and depicts signature elements of St. Pete’s history — with a number of moving, lighted features. The clock provides a common reference point, as did the town-clocks in historic cities and towns across the world. Most of all, the Fountain Clock invites a conversation about our local history.
“No history is straightforward, and neither is this backward clock,” said Jackson Willis. “Like any town clock, the Fountain Clock can serve as a touchstone between the generations who call this city home.”
The Fountain Clock reads the city’s history in a mirror — thus, from right to left. The story begins with the area’s Native Tocobaga residents, the distinctive Royal Palm, and the mythical Fountain of Youth — a storied fountain of restorative waters where city visitors drank, whimsically seeking longevity.
The clock’s story continues through the 1888 arrival of Peter Demens's Orange Belt Railway — a train that rarely arrived on time. The locomotive in the Fountain Clock curls around the counterclockwise dial, struggling to meet a schedule. The mural’s historical journey continues with the birth of commercial flight, depicted by Tony Jannus’s 1914 First Flight of the Benoist.
Additional features include references to the Fountain of Youth, oranges, and baseball.
“My hometown is a modern art city founded on an uncommon and layered history, a sun patch shared by far-flung visitors and diverse residents,” said Willis. “I hope the Fountain Clock shows the pull of St. Petersburg’s past on its present and engages conversations about our local stories.”
The Fountain Clock is expected to begin ticking this spring.
‘LAB Laughs’ fundraiser returns
TAMPA — LAB Theater Project will present its annual fundraising event “LAB Laughs 2023,” with six original comedic shorts, running Jan. 19-22, at 812 E, Henderson Ave. in Ybor City.
Performances will be Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 3 p.m. Tickets are $31 and are available online at www.labtheaterproject.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the door of each performance for $32. Call 813-586-4272 for information.
Each year, LAB Theater Project puts out a call for short comedic plays for its annual LAB Laughs fundraising event. The call in 2022 attracted 139 submissions from all over the world, which LAB staff pared down to nine scripts. The nine scripts feature three Florida playwrights (one local), four from other parts of the United States, and one each from Australia and New Zealand.
Unfortunately, COVID intervened, and the production was canceled. But, to honor our commitment to those playwrights, LAB is bringing back six of those nine hilarious shorts that are still available for production one year later.
Caroline Jett and Owen Robertson direct the six plays with seven actors, including Ricardo Fernandez, Zack Finley, John Hooper, Taylor Hendershot, Rachel Stidham, Chloe Baker, and Maurice Parker.
“Laughter is truly the best medicine in these times,” said Robertson, executive producer and founder of LAB. “These plays are sure to make you laugh.”
“LAB Laughs 2023” is rated PG. There is some adult language that may not be ap-propriate for all ages.
Off-Central Players present ‘This Is Our Youth’
ST. PETERSBURG — The Off-Central Players will stage Kenneth Lonergan’s “This Is Our Youth,” running Feb. 9-19, at Studio Grand Central, 2260 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
Performances are Thursdays, 7:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; and Sundays, 3 p.m. Early bird tickets are $30. Visit www.studiograndcentral.com/tickets.
It’s 1982, on Manhattan's Upper West Side, the very last wave of New York City's '60s-style Liberalism has come of age — and there's nowhere left to go. In meticulous, hilarious, and agonizing detail, “This Is Our Youth” follows the 48 turbulent hours in the lives of three very lost souls at the dawn of the Reagan Era.
The cast includes Sydney Reddish, direct from ThinkTank Theatre’s production of “The Wolves.” Also appearing are Harrison Baxley, last seen in a production of “King Lear” with the Tampa Repertory Theatre, and Anthony Gervais, most recently seen in the OCP’s hit “A Number.” The three star in this living snapshot of the moment between adolescence and adulthood.
Lead by producing artistic director Ward Smith, the Off- Central creative team also features lighting designer Michael Horn; set design and build by Alan Mohney Jr. and stage manager by Johnny Garde.
DRV Gallery to unveil ‘Art for a Cause’
GULFPORT — The DRV Gallery host an opening reception and awards ceremony for “Art for a Cause,” a juried exhibition for artists to support a cause of their choice, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 6 to 8 p.m., at 5401 Gulfport Blvd, Gulfport.
The event is open to the public. The exhibition was judged by Katie Deits, executive director at Florida CraftArt. The juried exhibition runs through Feb. 3.
Nearly 20 artists from across the region are supporting a dynamic group of organizations, including popular local nonprofits like St. Pete Pride, Friends of the Pelicans, Owl's Nest Sanctuary, Gulfport Food Forest, Clearwater Marine Aquarium and the Trevor Project, and several other notable organizations.
“Art for a Cause” was created by gallery owner Deserie Valloreo as a way to give back to the community and introduce DRV Gallery to a broad audience of visual artists and their supporters.
“I created this event as a way to give back to the community and as an opportunity to introduce DRV Gallery to a broad audience of visual artists and their supporters," said Valloreo. “I have so many causes I would like to support that I couldn't pick just one, so I left it up to the participating artists to choose which cause they want to support. I am excited to see which causes are selected and how the artists convey the chosen cause in their artwork.”
The gallery will collect a 35% commission from any sale made that is part of the exhibit and donate 10% of that commission to the artist’s chosen cause.
Art for a Cause is the gallery's debut themed exhibition, with more planned throughout 2023. To see a preview of the show, visit drvgallery.com/art-for-a-cause-exhibit.
Regular gallery hours are Thursday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment.
To submit arts and entertainment news, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.