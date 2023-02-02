Huang set for Coffee and Conversation
DUNEDIN — Samson Huang will be the featured speaker at Coffee and Conversation on Thursday, Feb. 16, noon, at Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.
Attendees will enjoy coffee presented by the Sterling Society of DFAC along with insights on art and the creative process. Admission is $5 for adults and free to current DFAC members. Call 727-298-3322 or visit www.dfac.org.
Huang will present “Embracing Change.” The talk will focus on embracing change when encountering unexpected twists and turns in life as well as in the process of creating art. He shares his story from his humble immigrant beginnings to exhibiting at the Tampa Museum of Art in Skyway 2020-2021. Throughout his journey, Huang encountered opportunities offering new and unexplored paths, which appeals to him. Huang gives a delightful and inspiring talk weaving a collection of personal vignettes with images of his artworks, illuminating his thought processes when creating art in his home studio or sketching on his travels.
A multimedia artist, Huang lives and work in the Tampa Bay area. A painter and a sculptor, he uses a combination of oil paints, watercolors, ink, organic and found materials along with digital tools as his preferred media of expression.
Huang’s family immigrated to the lower eastside of Manhattan from Taiwan when he was 9 years old. The cultural shift honed his perceptions of his new life and the vast diversity of people in this new bustling environment. He gravitated to the arts, where he could express his observations, and thus began a lifelong love of painting and all forms of the creative arts.
His works have been exhibited nationally and are in private and public collections. Locally, Huang’s artworks have received acclaim in Hillsborough County exhibiting at the Tampa Museum of Art in the Skyway 2020-2021 show and was juried into the Gasparilla Festival of the Arts as an Emerging Artist 2022.
Additionally, Huang was the recipient of the Professional Development for Artists Grant awarded in 2019 by the Hillsborough County Art Council. He was a featured guest instructor at the Tampa Museum of Art, as well as Make Plant City Night Out sponsored by the City Council. Recently, Samson completed a juried group exhibition curated by the Tempus Project Gallery in their new space in Ybor City.
Chamber to host photography exhibit
TARPON SPRINGS — A special exhibit featuring photos by the late Sue Thomas will be on display at the Tarpon Springs Chamber of Commerce through March.
Thomas was a member of the Tarpon Springs Art Association as well as the Rotary Club, and a former president of the chamber. Sue rarely went anywhere without a camera, and she never met a stranger. Her photos show a love of nature and the great outdoors. Her photos are real works of art.
The Tarpon Springs Art Association is a nonprofit organization that seeks to promote interest and community awareness of all forms of visual art and to provide opportunities for individuals to associate with other artists. The group meets September through May, usually on first Mondays.
For membership and information, visit tarponspringsartassociation.com.
Pasco Blues Festival unveils lineup
LAND O’ LAKES — The seventh annual Pasco Blues Festival will take place Saturday, Feb. 18, noon to 6 p.m., at Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park, 5401 Land O' Lakes Blvd., Land O' Lakes.
General admission tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the gate. VIP tickets are $40 and are only available online. Visit Eventbrite.com. Proceeds from the event will benefit the local Pasco Rotary Club and its campaign to build a recovery home for child trafficking victims.
The event will feature award-winning, chart-topping artists from Canada, St. Louis, and the Tampa Bay area. The lineup includes performances by Alex Lopez and the Express, Crystal Shawanda, and Jeremiah Johnson.
Jeremiah Johnson blends the sounds of the south, with Mississippi River blues and a touch of country flair. He has been writing original music for decades and continues to polish his art.
Born and raised in St. Louis, he seasoned his songwriting by spending a decade on Texas’ Gulf Coast, working to make a name for himself as an original roots-rock and blues artist. Boasting six top 10 Billboard Blues charting albums, Johnsons' band is known for being a tight live stage act.
REH names Painter director of annual giving
CLEARWATER — Susan M. Crockett, president and CEO of Ruth Eckerd Hall Inc., recently announced the promotion of Sharon Painter to director of annual giving. Painter was formerly the strategic partnership manager.
"Sharon possesses a passion for the arts and our mission,” Crockett said in a press release. “Her appreciation of our donors and commitment to building strong relationships makes her the perfect candidate for this leadership role."
In her new role, Painter will be responsible for meeting the financial goals of all the private contributions to the annual fund and will focus on strengthening and stewarding our donor base. She will oversee membership services and special events, reporting to the incoming chief development officer and will be the CDO’s essential partner in developing major gifts for Ruth Eckerd Hall.
"I am grateful for the unwavering trust and support Susan has given me," said Painter. "As a young girl, I attended performances at Ruth Eckerd Hall with my Dad and to work alongside this incredibly talented team, as we embark on our expanded role in the community is a dream come true."
Prior to joining Ruth Eckerd Hall in October 2018, Painter spent nearly 20 years in broadcast marketing, including Fox 13 News in Tampa and E.W. Scripps Company in Washington, D.C. Painter is a founding board member and a member of the board of directors for Rebuilding Together in Tampa. Raised in Dunedin, Painter is a graduate of Virgin Tech with a Bachelor of Science degree. Her promotion is effective immediately.
Art Guild announces photography exhibit
TARPON SPRINGS — An artist reception for an exhibition of work by photographer Don Naumann will take place Friday, Feb. 10, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Art Guild Gallery, 161 E Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs.
The public is welcome. Attendees will have an opportunity to chat with the artist.
The gallery will host an exhibition by Naumann running Feb. 1-28. He is a photographer whose work focuses time lapse photos of nature. He was the featured artist at the 34th annual Tarpon Springs Fine Art Festival. His work also can be found at Amalie Arena.
For more information, please call 727–940–2324.
Creative Pinellas, county partner on signal boxes
LARGO — Creative Pinellas and Pinellas County are joining together to create the ARTWorks Signal Box Project that encourages artists to submit original artwork to beautify Pinellas County by transforming the traffic signal control boxes into a collection of public art.
The purpose of traffic signal cabinet art is to deter graffiti vandalism on transportation infrastructure, beautify the rights-of-way and community, and support Pinellas County as an arts destination. The use of art on public infrastructure has been shown to prevent graffiti vandalism in the county, demonstrating that “public art works.”
The project will have two rounds of call to artists with nine locations identified throughout Pinellas County. The first call to artists got underway Jan. 20, and the first three Pinellas County artists will be selected through a process that reviews their portfolio of work submitted, written design concepts and their history as a working artist in Pinellas County. The second call to artists will open in spring and will be searching for six Pinellas County artists.
This program is open to all Pinellas County based professional visual artists, graphic designers, illustrators, and photographers. Artwork may be abstract or representational.
“We are excited about this partnership with Pinellas County and the opportunity to create more work for local artists while beautifying these traffic signal cabinets in our community, which is proven to deter graffiti vandalism,” said Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair.
Pinellas County and Creative Pinellas have worked together to select nine locations throughout Pinellas County and will be connecting with the communities where the signal boxes are located through surveys and community meetings during the project. The majority of the locations have a close connection to the Pinellas Trail to help create the idea of an outdoor gallery.
The art will cover all sides of the signal box. There is no required theme for the work, but the work must be engaging and a good fit for the community. It cannot contain any representation of traffic lights, signs, or signals, and must be appropriate for display in a public space without distracting drivers.
“The Graffiti Abatement Art Program has been a growing success in the County with the completion of eight murals in four years,” said Tom Washburn, county Public Works Transportation Division director. “Our continued partnership with Creative Pinellas will extend the program to traffic signal cabinets and allow for even more art from our local artists to be seen throughout the community, while also deterring vandalism on our transportation infrastructure.”
For more info, visit creativepinellas.org/education/artworkspartnership/.
To submit arts and entertainment news, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.