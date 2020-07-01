CLEARWATER – Rosanne Cash will perform Saturday, Jan. 16, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $36 and are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
One of the country’s pre-eminent singer/songwriters, Cash has released 15 albums of extraordinary songs that have earned her four Grammy Awards. She is also an author whose four books include the best-selling memoir “Composed,” which the Chicago Tribune called “one of the best accounts of an American life you’ll likely ever read.” Her essays have appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, the Oxford-American, the Nation and many more publications. In addition to continual worldwide touring, Cash has partnered in programming or served as artist in residence at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, the Minnesota Orchestra and the Library of Congress.
Cash was awarded the SAG/AFTRA Lifetime Achievement award for Sound Recordings in 2012 and received the 2014 Smithsonian Ingenuity Award in the Performing Arts. In 2015, she was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters’ Hall of Fame. She recently was prominently featured in the acclaimed PBS series “Country Music: A Film by Ken Burns.”
On “The River and the Thread,” a collaboration with husband/co-writer/producer and arranger John Leventhal, Cash evokes a kaleidoscopic examination of the geographic, emotional, musical and historic landscape of the American South. The album garnered impressive worldwide acclaim and she received three Grammy Awards for it in 2015. Her latest album, “She Remembers Everything,” was released to critical acclaim in 2018 and in 2019 received a Grammy nomination.