TAMPA — The Commonheart will perform Sunday, Dec. 29, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers is at 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $15. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com. For venue information, call 813-241-0100.
The Commonheart released “Pressure,” their new album, in August on Jullian Records.
“Pressure” is a scorching 10-track collection of gritty, redemptive rock. Produced by Jeremy and Christopher McDonald, the album showcases the Pittsburgh-based group’s raw-nerve musicianship.
The Commonheart embarked on an extensive North American tour in support of the album. The schedule included a sold-out hometown show at Pittsburgh’s Club Cafe as well as a performance at Nashville’s Americanafest.
“This band is therapy for me to bring myself back to being a better person, and I hope people come along with me,” said Clinton Clegg, the band’s powerhouse singer.
Clinton didn’t grow up in a Baptist church, and his soul machine of a band isn’t pushing religion. Live and in the studio, the collective is offering feel-good positivity, Golden Rule messaging, and sweat-soaked performances that nimbly ease through blues, vintage soul, and rock.
The nonet is bonded by familial-like ties and a desire to foster spiritual uplift. Among its ranks are female backup singers, drums, bass, guitar, a horn section, and keyboards. Out front is Clegg, a lightning bolt charismatic front-man with dynamically expressive pipes that effortlessly traverse bluesy pleading, and honeyed balladeering.
According to a press release promoting the new album, “Pressure” is an album by a band on a mission.
“We are willing to take risks and to go at any lengths for this band,” Clegg said. “We are ready to spread positivity and make a stretch of this thing.”