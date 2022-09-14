TAMPA — Live Nation and No Clubs will present iDKHOW and Joywave Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will get underway at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $27.50. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
I Don’t Know How But They Found Me — or iDKHOW — is the band led by front man, multi- instrumentalist, and mastermind Dallon Weekes. iDKHOW formally revealed itself with 2018’s “1981 Extended Play” EP prior to hitting the road.
The group released its debut album “Razzmatazz” in October of 2020, which debuted in the Top 25 on nine charts including No. 1 Alternative New Artist, No. 2 Billboard Heatseekers, and a No. 1 Alternative radio hit with lead single “Leave Me Alone.”
iDKHOW has hit more than 470 million streams, graced the covers of several magazines, and made their late-night television debut on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The band's single “Choke” has recently been certified gold in the US by the RIAA.
Akin to Marc Bolan and Elton John performing in between a late-night marathon of 1970s and ’80s jingles scored by Danny Elfman, iDKHOW’s sound twists and turns between moments of magnificent maximalism and stark minimalism. After generating upwards of 470 million streams, “Razzmatazz” released on Fearless Records, shines with substance.
“Razzmatazz is the magic industry dust that gets sprinkled over everything to make you think it’s all wonderful and shiny, but it’s pretty dirty and gross underneath,” Weekes admitted in a press release. “I honestly became disillusioned with Hollywood, Los Angeles, and the whole entertainment culture. There are various themes on the record. Some of it is about my distaste for the toxic aspects of the music business. Some of it is about relationships. Some of it is real. Some of it is fictious — but it’s all there.”
Weekes wrote what would become Razzmatazz out of his own studio in Salt Lake City. Working with producer Tim Pagnotta, he fine-tuned and finalized the vision in early 2020.
“It seems like I’ve been working on this thing for years, at least mentally,” Weekes said. “When I first started this project, everything was in secret. There were no labels or anything. So, I had a plan of our own on how to roll it out bit by bit.”
Weekes said he is happy with how it came out, because it is something he was afraid of for the longest time. Dallon made waves in Panic! At The Disco from 2009 to 2016, touring around the world and picking up gold and platinum plaques as a key songwriter on the chart-topping “Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die!” and more.
“I tried for years to make something happen in another band,” he added. “I spent almost a decade playing the Panic! role, and I sort of forgot how to write and perform as myself. Starting this in secret, and doing it the way I did, helped me find that part of myself again.”
iDKHOW initially teased the album from the stage by performing the luminous “Lights Out” on tour. Among many standouts, gorgeous piano punctuated by sleigh bells offsets cheeky and clever lyrics on “Nobody Likes the Opening Band.”
“When I left Panic!, I started doing this as a more full-time thing,” Weekes said. “I had already played several weeks’ or months’ worth of shows in secret, but now it was time to start going out there as our own entity. It had to go back to opening for other bands, because I was starting from the ground up — as anybody should. The song was born from the anxiety of going back to a place where you’re a stranger and playing for a room of people who aren’t necessarily there to see you. I’m admitting, ‘Okay you’re not here to see me, but if you give something new a chance, you might like it.’”
According to Weekes, iDKHOW are only just starting to shine with “Razzmatazz.”
“If nothing else in the world, I hope this project could crack open a door that introduces you to your new favorite thing or something you didn’t know existed,” he said. “The fact that I get do this and take care of my family doing what I love means everything.”