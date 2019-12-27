TAMPA — ABBA FAB will take the stage Friday, Jan. 3, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Tickets start at $34.50. For details, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
ABBA FAB is a tribute to the music of Swedish pop supergroup ABBA featuring Anne Davies, Chelsea Faulds, Scotty Pearson, Nick Davies and a lineup of talented musicians. This multimedia production is a tribute to some of the greatest music produced in the 1970s and 1980s including monster hits such as “Waterloo,” “Fernando,” “Honey Honey,” “Dancing Queen” and countless others. From the earliest hits to “Mamma Mia,” ABBA FAB will take audiences on an ABBA journey that is unmatched.
The vocalists and musicians featured in this production have toured the world as solo artists and as band members. They have come together to create one of the most entertaining ABBA tributes on the market today. ABBA’s record-breaking string of hits is timeless and continues to thrill audiences of all ages. There’s no generation gap here — just memorable music and memories and ABBA FAB covers them all.