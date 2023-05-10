LARGO — Flamenco musical outfit Las Migas is set to perform on Sunday, May 21, 7 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $24.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
More than 17 years after the band’s creation, Las Migas has become Spain’s penultimate example of the most feminine, bold and uplifting flamenco. It features the passionate gypsy singing of Carolina La Chispa, the twin guitars of Marta Robles and Alicia Grillo, and the free-form violin of Roser Loscos, plus rhythmic hand-clapping and percussion.
Nominated for a Latin Grammy Award in 2017 for their album "Vente Conmigo," and having recently received an Award for Independent Music for the best flamenco album for 2019’s "Cuatro," Las Migas has developed an international following.
From the beginning, the Barcelona-based quartet has filled big theaters and has performed in some of the most important world music festivals. In 2019, their world tour included venues throughout Europe, the United States, and South America. This unstoppable band released its most recent album, “Libres,” in 2022.
For its current tour, Las Migas returns to their Flamenco roots with a new show featuring the songs from ‘Libres,” stressing the strong ties among these four dynamic women that has led to Las Migas' unique style and international popularity.
Las Migas is supporting “Libres” with a fresh and renewed performance that brings out exciting and unexpected situations from each one of the four members. The new Las Migas live show builds in emotional intensity showcasing the exquisite, heartfelt style that has always characterized the music of Las Migas.