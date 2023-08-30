ST. PETERSBURG — Black Veil Brides and Ville Valo will perform on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $54.50 in advance and $59 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Black Veil Brides and Valo are co-headlining a massive tour in select cities across North America. Presented by Hot Topic, the tour features special guests Dark Devine.
“We cannot wait to join forces with Ville Valo and give both of our audiences in North America an unforgettable experience each night,” said Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack. “This run has been in the works for quite a while. We couldn't be happier now that we can finally share the news. Ville is an icon. We have all been fans of his, not only for his work in the hugely influential band HIM but as a torchbearer for an entire generation of rock fans and musicians.”
Said Valo: “There's something tinnitus-inducingly romantic about the idea of being sandwiched nightly between Black Veil Brides and Dark Divine on this autumnal trek across North America. And imagining us explore the architecture of doom and gloom from three distinctly different musical perspectives has already made the bats in my belfry suitably ravenous.”
Biersack said tour is a dream come true.
“Dark Divine is new to the scene but garnering a lot of attention quickly and rightfully so,” Biersack said. “They are hands down one of the best young bands out there, and we are certain the BVB Army and VV fans will love them.”
Committed to uncompromising expression, with a foundation in hard rock tradition and rule-breaking iconoclasm, Black Veil Brides offers a gothic vision first summoned in a small town by an isolated kid fascinated with death, rock, theatricality, and monsters real and imagined.
The 2021 album “The Phantom Tomorrow” included Black Veil Brides’ first Top 10 single, “Scarlet Cross.” Last year’s “The Mourning” EP offered similar success with “Saviour II.”