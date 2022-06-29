TAMPA — RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World Tour will visit the Tampa Bay area Sunday, July 10, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $120. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
The RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour returns with an all-new production for 2022. An experiment gone wrong has sent the audience spiraling through time with no way of returning to the present.
Audiences join Kameron Michaels, Rose, Vanessa Vanjie, Yvie Oddly and all finalists from the upcoming 14th season on a journey through iconic periods of history in hopes of finding a way back to 2022. The show is presented by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder and VH1.
The tour was spawned by “RuPaul's Drag Race,” an American reality competition television series. The show documents RuPaul in the search for "America's next drag superstar." There have been fourteen winners of the show: BeBe Zahara Benet, Tyra Sanchez, Raja, Sharon Needles, Jinkx Monsoon, Bianca Del Rio, Violet Chachki, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, Aquaria, Yvie Oddly, Jaida Essence Hall, Symone and Willow Pill.
There have been fourteen winners of the show, including BeBe Zahara Benet, Tyra Sanchez, Raja, Sharon Needles, Jinkx Monsoon, Bianca Del Rio, Violet Chachki, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, Aquaria, Yvie Oddly, Jaida Essence Hall, Symone and Willow Pill. The most recent regular season premiered on Jan. 7 and concluded on April 22. The show is currently produced by VH1.