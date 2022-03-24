CLEARWATER — Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox will bring its “Grand Reopening Tour” to the Tampa Bay area Tuesday, April 5, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $38.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Started by Bradlee in 2009, Postmodern Jukebox bends time by reworking modern hits into vintage genres, especially early 20th century forms such as swing and jazz. They put out a new video on YouTube each week to their 4.3 million subscribers, most of which are filmed casually in Bradlee's living room. With over 1.3 billion YouTube views and more than 2.4 million Facebook fans, the band has covered songs by artists ranging from Lady Gaga to the White Stripes. Since their beginnings as a small group of friends making music in a basement in Queens, New York, Postmodern Jukebox has gone on to feature 70 different performers and tour six continents.
Bradlee said that Postmodern Jukebox seeks to use its small corner of the pop culture space to tell people to forget their troubles.
“One thing that is for sure is that there are a lot of folks that are tired of the clickbait headlines, mindless reality TV, and smartphone addiction that has only served to divide people in the last decade,” he explained.
Bradlee encourages fans to join them for a night of celebrating true musical talent and timeless style.
“When creating a touring version of the Postmodern Jukebox concept, we work on pairing the right talent with the right material and building a unique and amazing experience for Postmodern Jukebox fans,” Bradlee said. “Get ready for the most sensational ’20s party this side of ‘The Great Gatsby.’”