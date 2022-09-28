St. Pete Shakes to present ‘Twelfth Night’
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Shakespeare Festival will present an all-woman production of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” running Sept. 30 through Oct. 9, in Williams Park, 350 Second Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Performances will be presented Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free but donations are gratefully appreciated. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Shakespeare’s hilarious tale of love, cross dressing, gender-misidentification, secret crushes, and sexual chicanery kicks off St. Pete Shakes 2022-23 season. The production is directed by Clareann Despain and features an all-woman cast.
The idea for the all-female production is the brainchild of SPSF founder Veronica Leone Matthews, and has been the works for some, waiting through the pandemic to finally be brought the Williams Park stage.
“‘Twelfth Night’ is one of Shakespeare’s most accessible plays in terms of language and one of his silliest,” Despain said. “So, it’s great for Shakespeare aficionados and those with little or no prior experience of the Bard.”
This production reflects St. Pete Shakes intention bring quality Shakespeare performance through traditional and non-traditional staging, and to making Shakespeare accessible and fun.
About this production, Despain says
“Something I love about Shakespeare is that the comedy of cross dressing usually centers on mistaken identity rather than the perceived violation of heteronormative gender norms,” Despain said. “The laughter that this queering provokes tends to arise from delight not derision. Our all woman cast revels in the myriad delights afforded by the text — queer and otherwise. We’ve packed it full of contemporary references without changing a word. I think folks who might normally avoid Shakespeare will find plenty to please them in this production.”
St. Petersburg Shakespeare Festival is a professional theater company dedicated to generating cultural engagement in the St. Petersburg, and Tampa Bay area, community through the works of William Shakespeare. For information, visit stpeteshakefest.org or email info@stpeteshakesfest.org.
CPPAC adds shows to 2022-23 lineup
LARGO — The Central Park Performing Arts Center recently announced its latest addition of performances, featuring a diverse lineup of exciting artists spanning multiple genres. Tickets are on sale now and are available at LargoArts.com or by phone at 727-587-6793.
Following is a look at the newly added performances:
Morgan James presents "A Very Magnetic Christmas" with special guest Erica DiCeglie — Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. This dynamic, multi-faceted, powerhouse singer has toured the world and starred on Broadway (“Motown: The Musical” and “Godspell” among others). Hailed by The Wall Street Journal as one of “the moSt. Promising young vocalist [of] this century,” Morgan will lift your spirits with a soulful twist on your favorite holiday tunes. Tickets start at $19.50.
Southern Avenue with special guest Zach Person — Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. Memphis-based, Grammy-nominated Southern Avenue inked their first record deal with legendary Stax Records in 2016. The first Memphis band signed to Stax in over 40 years, their self-titled debut was an immediate phenomenon, reaching No. 1 on iTunes’ Top Blues Albums chart before being honored with the 2018 Blues Music Award for Best Emerging Artist Album. The 2019 album “Keep On” proved an even greater success, debuting among the Top 5 on Billboard’s Top Blues Albums chart amidst worldwide critical acclaim, ultimately earning Southern Avenue their first Grammy Award nomination, for Best Contemporary Blues Album. Tickets start at $14.50.
The Central Park Performing Arts Center is at 105 Central Park Drive.
Classical guitarist Charles Mokotoff to perform in concert
ST. PETERSBURG — Classical guitarist Charles Mokotoff will perform Saturday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg, 100 Mirror Lake Drive.
This is a free concert. A goodwill collection will be taken.
The New York Times has described classical guitarist Charles Mokotoff as “exceptional … a thoughtful, gentlemanly artist, technically fastidious and able to coax a range of sounds from his instrument.” Mokotoff holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in guitar performance from Syracuse University and Ithaca College and has served on the faculties of numerous colleges and universities as a lecturer in classical guitar and lute. He has twice toured the Far East and has performed extensively in the United States since his well-received New York City debut at Carnegie Hall in 1987.
USF Contemporary Art Museum announces grant award
TAMPA — The USF Contemporary Art Museum, part of the Institute for Research in Art in the USF College of The Arts, received a $50,000 grant award to support energy efficiency from the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation. CAM will use the funds for improvements to its heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system.
The Helen Frankenthaler Foundation has conferred $3 million to 49 institutions across the United States, from visual art museums to art schools, to advance energy efficiency and clean energy projects through its Frankenthaler Climate Initiative. Developed in partnership with RMI and Environment & Culture Partners, the $10-million, multi-year initiative is the largest private national grant-making program of its kind addressing climate change through cultural institutions. With $8.1 million awarded to date, the grant-making program expanded its applicant pool in its second cycle to include non-collecting visual arts organizations and art schools, widening the range of grantees and energy projects supported.
“We appreciate being included in this important initiative,” said CAM Director Margaret Miller. “This technical assistance grant will allow us to update our HVAC system to conserve energy and provide the ideal environment to protect the University’s art collection and artworks on loan for temporary exhibitions.”
USFCAM is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. The museum extends its hours to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. All events are free and open to the public. The museum is at 3821 USF Holly Drive, Tampa. For information, call 813-974-4133 or the 24-hour info line at 813-974-2849; or visit cam.usf.edu.
Mural artist lineup announced for St. Pete’s SHINE Festival
ST. PETERSBURG — St. Petersburg’s SHINE Mural Festival will return for its eighth year, running Oct. 12-23.
The mural festival will once again ignite the City of the Arts with a diverse collection of public art from renowned local, national and international mural artists. The festival, which has received widespread international attention, is an outdoor art exhibition aimed at celebrating art for art’s sake. For artist bios, the 2022 map of murals, Bright Spot project information and full event details, visit www.stpeteartsalliance.org/shine-2022.
International artists scheduled to participate in this year’s festival include James Bullough, Germany; Mad C, Germany; Ben Johnston, Canada; Marina Capdevila, Spain; and Caratoes, Germany.
Among the national artists taking part in the festival are 123Klan, Los Angeles; Imagine, Nepal/Boston; Reginald O’Neal, Miami; and Baghead, Miami.
Local artists joining in the SHINE Mural Festival are Jeff Williams, St. Petersburg; Dream Weaver, St. Petersburg; Van Der Luc, St. Petersburg; Ashley Cantero, Tampa; Egypt Hagan, Tampa; Sydney Prusso, Dunedin; and Tasko, Clearwater.
GMF to host instrument drive, concert
TAMPA — The Gasparilla Music Foundation and its Recycled Tunes program will host a music instrument drive and fundraising concert on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Cuban Club in Ybor City, 2010 N Avenida Republica de Cuba, Tampa.
The foundation will be accepting gently used instruments in exchange for a free ticket to the 2023 Gasparilla Music Festival taking place in the spring. The instrument drive will be held outside the main entrance of the club on North Avenida Republica de Cuba from 6 to 9 p.m. with volunteers on hand to facilitate both walk-up and vehicle drop-off donations. GMF will also be hosting a concert that night from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Cuban Club. The concert will feature Cuban sensation Cimafunk. Proceeds will benefit the program.
Recycled Tunes provides new and refurbished music instruments, repairs and equipment to Title 1 classrooms in Hillsborough County. Over the past year, the program has provided over 719 instruments and repairs to 47 schools and currently has a high priority need for gently used string, woodwind and brass instruments. Instruments donated at the drive are refurbished and then donated to a classroom or a promising student.
“We are encouraged by the county’s increased commitment to supporting music and the arts in our schools,” said David Cox, executive director of the Gasparilla Music Foundation. “But we still have a long way to go to ensure all of our teachers and kids have complete access to the tools they need and deserve.”
Cimafunk grew up in Pinar del Rio two hours west of Havana, Cuba. After initially studying medicine for two years in his hometown, he moved to Havana to pursue a career in music. His monumental second album El Alimento was released late last year and received overwhelming praise earning spots on top critics' Year End lists. His live show has often been compared to James Brown and has been described as a “mind-blowing nonstop dance party” by Music Fest News. Cimafunk’s performance at the 2022 Gasparilla Music Festival has been widely acclaimed as one of the festival’s best sets.
