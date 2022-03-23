CLEARWATER — Girl Named Tom — season 21 winner of NBC’s “The Voice” — will make their Clearwater debut Friday, April 1, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
The small-town sibling trio Girl Named Tom seeks to create harmony in a world divided. With their distinctive harmonies and heartfelt performances, Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty won the hearts of America while becoming the only group to ever win NBC’s “The Voice.” The trio received praise from both mentor Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande. In addition to their chart-topping covers of songs such as “River,” “The Chain” and “Dust in the Wind,” GNT writes original music that is quickly helping them reach their goal of becoming the best-known harmony trio of their generation.
With their debut EP, “Another World,” Girl Named Tom sweeps the listener into reflective space, exploring fond memories, global issues and intimate conversations.
Based in the Midwest, Girl Named Tom performed all over the country during the band's first year before the pandemic struck. Now, after winning “The Voice,” they cannot wait to hit the road and visit new fans.