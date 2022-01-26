My knowledge of World War II comes from a variety of sources, and my interest in the subject blossomed at a very early age. After all, only two decades separated the end of the war with my birth. Both my parents lived through the war. My father served in the European theater with the U.S. Army’s 87th Infantry Division, also known as the “Golden Acorn Division.” My mother wrote to and received letters from area residents serving overseas during the war, while her father published stories about locals joining the war effort in his newspaper in upstate New York.
Before I was 10 years old, I found myself watching “The World at War” with my father. This 26-episode British documentary television series provided a detailed chronical of the war as well as the events leading up to it. Even before it became required reading, I read books about war. In 1983, after watching the ABC miniseries “The Winds of War,” which was an adaptation of Herman Wouk’s novel, I immediately acquired Wouk’s follow-up novel, “War and Remembrance.” In fact, if memory serves, I think I skipped a few days of school to read it.
“Munich — The Edge of War” reminds me of “The Winds of War.” Set in the fall of 1938, the world is teetering on the precipice. Diplomats and world leaders are desperately maneuvering to maintain a fragile peace in Europe, hoping to constrain Adolf Hitler through mediation and appeasement. To anyone who can see him for what he is, though, offering such concessions is an act of futility.
Directed by Christian Schwochow, “Munich — The Edge of War” was released in select theaters Jan. 14 before debuting on Netflix Jan. 21. It is based upon the 2017 novel “Munich” by Robert Harris. The story revolves around the 1938 Munich Conference, which was precipitated by an impending invasion of Czechoslovakia by Germany. The conference was attended by Germany, the United Kingdom, the French Third Republic, and the Kingdom of Italy. The agreement that was forged prevented an immediate war by allowing Hitler to annex the Sudeten German territory of Czechoslovakia. Though they were not even offered a seat at the bargaining table, Czechoslovakia went along with the terms.
Because it was designed to maintain the uneasy peace and stave off a costly war, most of Europe celebrated the agreement. History shows that the celebration didn’t last long. To his credit, Schwochow manages to sustain a strong sense of suspense even though any viewer who knows European history is aware of how the Munich Conference concludes.
“Munich — The Edge of War” introduces a behind-the-scenes tale of subterfuge and intrigue into the proceedings. Two former friends, who now work for opposing governments, become reluctant spies racing to expose a Nazi secret.
British civil servant Hugh Legat (George MacKay) is tapped by SIS/MI6 to meet Paul von Hartmann (Jannis Niewöhner) in Munich during the negotiations. The two attended Oxford together and were close friends, but went their separate ways following a disagreement about politics years earlier.
Fortunately for the story, Legat happens to serve as the secretary to British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons). His fluency in German and Chamberlain’s confidence in him make him part of a select inner circle throughout the crisis.
Meanwhile, Paul works for the Foreign Ministry in Berlin. He also happens to be a member of the anti-Hitler resistance. He is given documents that prove Hitler is set on a course for war and intends to expand Germany’s border through conquest. His goal is to pass along the documents to his former friend so that they can be presented to Chamberlain before he signs the Munich Agreement.
Their primary adversary is Franz Sauer (August Diehl), an SS enforcer who intuits Paul’s imminent betrayal but can’t manage to find any evidence to support his suspicion.
Schwochow picks up on the author’s revisionist take on Chamberlain. For many, the Munich Agreement is remembered as a moment of weakness in the face of Hitler’s aggressive demands. Many argue the appeasement emboldened Hitler. One year after the agreement, in September 1939, Nazi Germany invaded Poland, marking the start of World War II. In “Munich — The Edge of War,” Chamberlain is depicted as being fully cognizant of Hitler’s expansionist objectives and potential duplicity. He regards the agreement as a means of buying England and its allies time to prepare for war should the peace he brokered fail. He even sees himself as a martyr, knowing that if war breaks out, his efforts will make him seem like a weak, gullible leader.
Historians can debate that point. Despite the liberties the script takes, “Munich — The Edge of War” is an engrossing film with interesting perspective. With more attention paid to bureaucratic subtleties than to traditional cloak-and-dagger tropes, it works best as a tense espionage tale because neither of its protagonists are career spies — they are civil servants who find themselves in the dangerous position of having critical information that could potentially change the course of history. They act on their convictions, aware of the consequences. They are prepared to give their lives to reveal the horrors that await should no one take a stand against a militant expansionist totalitarian.
Nearly 80 years after the end of World War II, one would hope fascists would find no ardent followers. One would hope.