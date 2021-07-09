A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting on streaming platforms:
‘Black Widow’
- Genre: Action and superhero
- Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone and Rachel Weisz
- Director: Cate Shortland
- Rated: PG-13
In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises.
Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. “Black Widow” is the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The film is scheduled for release July 9 in theaters and through Disney+ with premier access.
‘Fear Street Part Two: 1978’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, McCabe Slye and Gillian Jacobs
- Director: Leigh Janiak
- Rated: R
In 1994, a group of teenagers discover the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror series, “Fear Street” follows Shadyside’s sinister history through a nightmare 300 years in the making. “Fear Street Part Two: 1978” continues the Netflix trilogy which began with “Fear Street Part One: 1994,” released July 2. The trilogy will conclude with “Fear Street Part Three: 1666,” scheduled to be released July 16.
“Fear Street Part Two: 1978” is scheduled to be released July 9 on Netflix.
‘Summertime’
- Genre: Comedy and drama
- Cast: Tyris Winter, Marquesha Babers, Maia Mayor, Austin Antoine, Bryce Banks and Amaya Blankenship
- Director: Carlos López Estrada
- Rated: R
Over the course of a hot summer day in Los Angeles, the lives of 25 young Angelenos intersect.
A skating guitarist, a tagger, two wannabe rappers, an exasperated fast-food worker, a limo driver — they all weave in and out of each other’s stories. Through poetry they express life, love, heartache, family, home, and fear. One of them just wants to find someplace that still serves good cheeseburgers.
The film is scheduled to be released July 9 in select theaters by Good Deed Entertainment.
‘Meander’
- Genre: Drama and horror
- Cast: Gaïa Weiss, Peter Franzen and Romane Libert
- Director: Mathieu Turi
- Not rated
After getting a car ride from an unknown man, Lisa (Gaïa Weiss) wakes up in a tube. On her arm is strapped a bracelet with a countdown. She quickly understands that every 10 minutes, fire burns an occupied section. She has no choice but to crawl into safe sections to survive. To know why she’s there and how to get out, Lisa will have to face the memories of her dead daughter.
The film is scheduled to be released July 9 by Gravitas Ventures.
‘The Loneliest Whale’
- Genre: Documentary
- Director: Joshua Zeman
- Rated: PG
“The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52” is a cinematic quest to find the “52 Hertz Whale,” which scientists believe has spent its entire life in solitude calling out at a frequency that is different from any other whale.
As the film embarks on this engrossing journey, audiences will explore what this whale’s lonely plight can teach us — not just about our changing relationship to the oceans, but to each other.