CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road and the Clearwater Jazz Holiday Foundation Inc. will present the 43rd Clearwater Jazz Holiday, running Friday through Sunday, Oct. 14-16, at BayCare Ballpark, 601 Old Coachman Road.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are on sale now starting at just $25 in advance. For more information call the Clearwater Jazz Holiday office at 727-461-5200 or visit ClearwaterJazz.com or facebook.com/ClearwaterJazz. Tickets must be purchased via clearwaterjazz.com and will not be available for sale through Ruth Eckerd Hall.
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue headline Friday’s lineup. Other headliners include Charlie Wilson on Saturday and Gov’t Mule on Sunday.
As the city of Clearwater builds the Jazz Holiday’s new Imagine Clearwater home in Coachman Park, the foundation, the city and the Clearwater Threshers/Phillies are teaming up for a special presentation of the event at BayCare Ballpark.
The Jazz Holiday will put its one-of-a-kind touch on this unique setting, transforming the stadium into the bay area’s largest outdoor jazz fest party featuring three days and nights of live performances.
Clearwater Jazz Holiday has a long-time collaboration with the city, Visit St. Pete/Clearwater, Ruth Eckerd Hall, and now the Threshers, as well as hundreds of volunteers that orchestrate every chord of this annual celebration that attracts audiences as diverse as its lineups.
From smooth and straight-ahead jazz to rhythm & blues, soul, jam band, folk, Americana, funk, fusion, Latin, and more, thousands of spirits are lifted each year in the unmistakable energy of the Clearwater Jazz Holiday.
In addition to sustaining the longstanding festival tradition, Clearwater Jazz Holiday Foundation, winner of the 2016 Clearwater Regional Chamber’s Judge’s Choice Nonprofit of the Year, delivers year-round innovative programs, performance opportunities, special funding, and creative learning experiences. These initiatives offer music appreciation and instructional experiences for people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities
LAB Theater to present ‘Creating Monsters’
TAMPA — The new play “Creating Monsters,” by Owen Robertson, will open on Thursday, Aug. 25, at LAB Theater Project, 812 E. Henderson Ave., Tampa.
“Creating Monsters” will run for three weekends, Aug. 25 through Sept. 11. Live performances are Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Performances will also be available on demand Sept. 1-15. Audience members who purchase on-demand tickets will be emailed a link to the video site.
Tickets are $28 and are available online at www.labtheaterproject.com. For more information, call 813-586-4272 or email information@labtheaterproject.com.
Set in 1816, the play explores the turmoil surrounding Mary Shelley that influenced her creation of the monster in her masterpiece, “Frankenstein, or the Modern Prometheus,” a story that has been electrifying the public through multiple media for over 200 years.
Robertson, the playwright, is the founding creative director of LAB Theater Project, a company that exclusively produces new works and nurtures playwrights to bring their ideas to life. This is his sixth play to be presented on stage. “Creating Monsters” is directed by regional director and actor Roz Potenza, and features local actors Eddie Gomez, Emma Hurlburt, Shaun Memmel, Maurice Parker and Newt Rametta. Costume design is by Caroline Jett, set design by Robertson, scenic art by Cas Hardy, lights by Wayne Linderman and sound by Jonah Robertson.
“When I first read Owen’s ‘Creating Monsters,’” Potenza said, “I was drawn to the story because it wasn’t as much about Frankenstein’s monster as it was about the woman-child who wrote it. Owen gives life to the 18-year-old Mary Shelley’s journey, from the emotional badgering by her unique family, through the self-satisfied intellectual fervor of the men around her and her own striving for purpose in life, to the burst of creative energy that brought us one of the most popular books in history. To be given the chance to direct a strong historic female character is a boon these days. Owen captures her determination, and I am excited to bring that to life. I had no such ambitions at her age, and I marvel at both her talents and her fortitude in pushing her work, in what he vividly shows us was a man’s world.”
Shelley’s own life had all the drama of a Victorian novel.
“In 2013, I sat in a gothic literature class reading the 1831 introduction to Shelley's ‘Frankenstein,’ where she discussed how the book came to be, and in that instant a story began to form,” Robertson said. “Two years of research later I had the first draft of ‘Creating Monsters.’ There have been many iterations since then.”
According to Potenza, this production highlights those days when Shelley surrounds herself with the people who pushed her to set her words free.
“That she dared to push the boundaries of ‘decency and morality’ was a testament to her creative genius as well as her need to release her own inner demons,” Potenza said. “As Mary herself wrote, ‘Remember that I am thy creature; I ought to be thy Adam, but I am rather the fallen angel, whom thou drivest from joy for no misdeed. Everywhere I see bliss, from which I alone am irrevocably excluded. I was benevolent and good - misery made me a fiend. Make me happy, and I shall again be virtuous.’”
TFO, musicians reach agreement
ST. PETERSBURG — The Florida Orchestra and The Florida Orchestra Musicians Association have ratified a three-year contract that continues a steady increase in musician salaries and gradually extends the length of the orchestra season, bringing more concerts to the Tampa Bay community.
“This was one of the most positive negotiations in all my years in orchestras — and it only took six sessions,” said Mark Cantrell, TFO president and CEO. Cantrell took over the state’s largest professional orchestra in 2019. “Musicians and management came together as true partners who share a common vision for the growth and success of The Florida Orchestra and the Tampa Bay region. It’s the same team approach that kept us performing successfully throughout the pandemic, and now it will help us define our destiny as a world-class orchestra.”
The collective bargaining agreement, which largely defines how TFO’s board, management and musicians do business together, will carry through the 2024-25 season. It was ratified by the board and musicians well before the current contract expires on Aug. 31, 2022, as TFO gets ready to celebrate its 55th season in September.
“Our negotiations were respectful and collaborative and we are very pleased with the agreement,” said Clay Ellerbroek, principal flute and chair of The Florida Orchestra Musicians Committee. “The common organizational vision and leadership of TFO by the musicians, management and the board will ensure the growth of the orchestra, help us attract the finest musicians from around the country and deliver the world-class orchestra that our community deserves.”
“While a new contract is just one piece of a solid foundation for the future of The Florida Orchestra, it underscores that all facets of the organization are working together. The collaboration that TFO has with its musicians gives us a stability that is not that common in the orchestra world," said Gregory Yadley, chair of TFO's Board of Directors. “This justifies the commitment of our generous patrons and donors, to whom we are so grateful. Their vital support of TFO is an investment in our community and allows us to grow and serve a thriving Tampa Bay through this magnificent orchestra and its musicians.”
The Florida Orchestra celebrates its 55th season in the fall. For information, visit FloridaOrchestra.org.
BIG3 playoffs coming to Tampa
TAMPA — Tickets are on sale for the 2022 BIG3 playoffs at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 4 p.m.
After the regular season ends on Aug. 6, the top four teams will move on to the playoffs in Tampa. The two winning teams in Tampa will then go head-to-head for the title of 2022 BIG3 Champion in Atlanta. The first-ever BIG3 All-Star Game will tip off at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, in Atlanta, followed by the Championship Game at 5 p.m. The games will air on CBS and Paramount +. The top players and two coaches from each of the 10 teams not in the Championship Game will be selected to play in the All-Star Game.
“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the BIG3 to Tampa and Atlanta next month,” said Ice Cube, BIG3 co-founder. “The end of the season is where history is made. Tampa is where people go to win, they don’t call it Champa Bay for nothing. Our fans in Atlanta brought the fire back in 2019 so we know they will be out in full force for our first-ever All-Star and Celebrity games. As for the Championship, will Trilogy go back-to-back? Can Dusan Bulut lead the Aliens to their first-ever Championship? In our most competitive season yet, you’ll just have to tune in to find out.”
For more information, visit BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on Twitter and Instagram.
Tickets for this event are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices range from $25 to $1,000. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges. Advanced parking passes are available at ParkWhiz.com. Visit amaliearena.com for more information.
Tarpon Art Guild Gallery announces August exhibit
TARPON SPRINGS — An art exhibit reception will take place Saturday, Aug. 13, 5 to 7 p.m., at Tarpon Art Guild Gallery, 161 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs.
The techniques and proficiency of more than a dozen colored-pencil fine artists will be on display at the gallery for the month of August. This Back Wall Exhibit will include a variety of styles and subject matter.
The reception is open to the public. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet the artists.
Beach Art Center to host summer exhibit
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — An opening reception for “Lazy, Hazy Days of Summer” will take place Friday, Aug. 12, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Beach Art Center, 1515 Bay Palm Drive, Indian Rocks Beach.
The show will open Aug. 8 and will run through Sept. 2.
For more information, call 727-596-4331 or visit www.beachartcenter.org.
