CLEARWATER – Two-time Grammy nominee Mindi Abair will perform live in the Kate Tiedemann and Ellen Cotton Cabaret Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
The series will kick off Thursday, Aug. 27, at 8 p.m. Additional shows will be Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. Reservations may only be made online at www.rutheckerdhall.com. A table reservation is required. A table costs $120 which includes admission to the purchaser and up to three guests, a charcuterie tray and tableside service.
A limited amount of VIP tables will be available and priced at $240, which includes an up-front reserved table for four and a pre-show VIP experience that includes wine-tasting from Reserve Tastings Wine Company, Abair’s exclusive wine-membership, as well as a meet and greet photo opportunity with Abair.
On Friday, Aug. 28, Abair’s performance will be an exclusive members-only private event.
“Audiences say they really miss live music and want to come if the environment feels safe, which is our top priority,” said Susan Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall president and CEO. “Our guests for our first cabaret series really enjoyed themselves and raved about the space. This time we’re jazzing it up with another friend of Ruth Eckerd Hall, the amazingly talented Mindi Abair.”
Ruth Eckerd Hall will continue to follow state recommendations for reopening Florida. The following protocols are currently in place:
- Face masks are required for entry into the facility.
- Face masks are available at the door upon request.
- The facility will be deep sanitized before your arrival.
- Hand sanitizer stations are readily available.
- If you are in need of an attendant with cleaning supplies, please ask a staff member.
- Please cooperate with all social distancing measures in place on the day of event.
- If you suspect you are ill or reside with someone who is ill with flu-like symptoms, we ask you to exchange for a future show.
“While we are committed to providing a clean and safe environment, it is impossible to eliminate all health risk in any location so please use discretion,” a press release from the venue states. “Staff members will be available day of show to answer any questions or concerns.”
For information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
One of the most recognized and sought-after saxophonists, Abair has been electrifying audiences with her dynamic live performances and sax prowess since her debut album, “Always and Never the Same,” was released in 1999. No one since Junior Walker has brought saxophone and vocals in one package to the forefront of modern music. In 2014, Abair received her first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Instrumental Album, followed by a 2015 Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for her solo LP “Wild Heart.”
Many know her as the featured saxophonist on “American Idol,” sitting in with Paul Shaffer on “The Late Show with David Letterman” and The Roots on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” or as the first solo saxophonist touring with Aerosmith since 1973. She has garnered 12 No. 1 radio hits in the jazz and blues world, two No. 1 spots on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Album Chart and two No. 3 spots on the Billboard Blues Album Chart.
As creator, designer and owner, Abair and her husband Eric Guerra successfully launched Reserve Tastings Wine Company in 2019 as a lifestyle concept that brings together the worlds of wine and music through members-only exclusive wines paired with personally curated music playlists, label art and branded wine and music festivals.
Special guest Kyle Schroeder will open the shows.
The saxophonist hails from the Tampa Bay area and is a former student at the Hoffman School of the Arts. Currently a senior at University of Miami’s Frost School of Music, Schroeder has been captivating audiences with his live performances since 2013 and has performed with numerous artists including Ben Tankard, Four80 East, Two Friends and Eric Darius. Schroeder has also had the opportunity to play large festivals including the Clearwater Jazz Holiday three times. He is currently recording his debut album featuring Ben Tankard and other guest artists.
For more information, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.