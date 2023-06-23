Grammy Award-winning guitarist Peter Frampton is back on the road for the “Never Say Never Tour,” which will include a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Sunday, July 2, 7 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park, 255 Drew St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $49.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
“At the end of every finale tour show I did say ‘Never Say Never’ and I am always full of hope for the impossible,” Frampton said. “I’m very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong, and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard. Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can. I’m so happy to be able to see you all one more time this summer.”
In 2007, Frampton won a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album for “Fingerprints” and in 2014 was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame. He received the prestigious Les Paul Innovation Award from NAMM’s TEC Awards in 2019 and his album All Blues was No. 1 for 15 weeks on Billboard’s Blues Chart.
In 2020, Frampton was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. His autobiography “Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir” debuted on the New York Times Bestsellers list the same year. His 2021 album “Frampton Forgets the Words” was released to widespread critical acclaim.
In November 2022, Frampton performed a sold-out show at London’s Royal Albert Hall which was filmed and broadcast on PBS. More recently, Frampton announced that on July 28 Intervention Records will release “Frampton@50,” a numbered limited-edition vinyl box set featuring Frampton’s essential 1972-1975 studio releases “Wind of Change,” “Frampton’s Camel” and “Frampton.”
After 47 years, “Frampton Comes Alive!” remains one of the top-selling live records of all time selling over 17 million worldwide.